New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. E-transmission: You’ve Betrayed…

E-transmission: You’ve Betrayed People, PDP Tells House Of Reps

...Ibadan Judgment Academic, Can’t Stand – Pdp

…Ibadan Judgment Academic, Can’t Stand – Pdp

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment at the later position taken by the House of Representatives on electronic transmission of election results, describing it as betrayal of public trust.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, said it is unfortunate that the House abandoned the pro-people position it took and adopted the anti-people version of the Senate.

“The legislators are delegates of power and should at all times act in the interest of the delegator of power,” the party stated.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It reminded the member that they are not in parliament to legislate for themselves but to legislate for the people.

“The proviso is a catalyst for deepened election opacity and must be opposed by all lovers of democracy,” PDP added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Senate, Reps Decry Zero Capital Budget Release To Interior Ministry
Read Next

Sultan Declares February 18 As Ramadan’s First Day