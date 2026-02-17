E-transmission: You’ve Betrayed People, PDP Tells House Of Reps

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment at the later position taken by the House of Representatives on electronic transmission of election results, describing it as betrayal of public trust.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, said it is unfortunate that the House abandoned the pro-people position it took and adopted the anti-people version of the Senate.

“The legislators are delegates of power and should at all times act in the interest of the delegator of power,” the party stated.

It reminded the member that they are not in parliament to legislate for themselves but to legislate for the people.

“The proviso is a catalyst for deepened election opacity and must be opposed by all lovers of democracy,” PDP added.