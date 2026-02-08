E-Transmission: Senate Can’t Be Intimidated – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the National Assembly will not be intimidated to pass laws that are not in the best interest of Nigerians. Akpabio, who spoke on Saturday at a public presentation of a book,

“The Burden of Legislators in Nigeria,” written by Senator Effiong Bob, noted members of the Senate had been attacked by Nigerians since last week, even when the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, has not been completed.

“People are abusing the National Assembly even when the Senate has not approved the votes and proceedings.

“We have processes that we must follow, and until that process is completed, you can’t say this is law.

“Electoral Act incomplete, and people are setting up panels. Until we pass the votes and proceedings, it is incomplete. “We will not be intimidated. Our laws must reflect the wishes of Nigerians,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate President explained that the Senate has not removed electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Act, but added that what was removed is the word “realtime.”

He argued that if the National Assembly made electronic transmission mandatory, it would put the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under pressure.

Akpabio stated that the commission may encounter network or electricity challenges that may hinder the electronic transmission of election results” in real time.”

According to him, “technology must save, not endanger democracy, particularly untested democracy. Even the best countries are having problems with technology.”