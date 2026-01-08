E-Registration: Mbah Sets 2m Enugu APC Membership Target

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has announced that the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aims to build a two-million-member base, declaring that the era of fragmented politics that denied Enugu State the benefits of the centre is over.

Mbah made the statement during the flag-off of the APC e-registration exercise at Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area, describing the exercise as a defining moment in consolidating the movement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

“It was just barely two and a half months ago that we chose partnership and progress, and decided to stop being on the sidelines. The era of fragmented politics is over. We no longer want to be on the sidelines; we want to be at the centre and play dominant politics. This requires supporting politics at the centre,” he said.

He added, “We have a target of registering at least two million people in Enugu. This grand movement is not about Peter Mbah, the state government, or any particular arm of government—it is total. We must ensure that the banner of our political party is entrenched in our homes, communities, and local governments. We are APC in the morning, APC during the day, and APC at night.”

Mbah explained that the movement from PDP to APC in October 2025 was not intended to displace anyone but to strengthen the party and make it more beneficial to the people of Enugu State.

“So, in conducting the e-registration, we must ensure everyone is accommodated. We are here to co-mingle with existing members, increase our numbers, and do politics with the people. Discipline and transparency from agents, supervisors, and coordinators are crucial,” he added.

He also assured that President Bola Tinubu’s programmes and policies would reach the grassroots more effectively in the coming days.

“If you look at programmes like the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, it is designed to directly empower over 8.8 million people and indirectly impact about 40 million people. This programme will lift our people out of poverty,” Mbah said.

In their remarks, APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, and Enugu APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, noted that the e-registration aims to digitize the party’s database to meet 21st-century standards.

Eneukwu stated, “The party has registered members before, but this time we are adopting modern electronic methods, following Governor Mbah’s lead with Smart Schools and Smart initiatives in Enugu. Politics is about power, and through registration, we can determine the number of people empowered to vote in elections, with NIN as verification.”