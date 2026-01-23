E-Registration: Delta APC Stakeholders Meet In Asaba, Harp On Unity

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State on Friday converged at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba, for a high-level meeting that underscored unity, E-Registration, grassroots mobilisation and preparedness ahead of forthcoming party congresses.

Addressing leaders and members, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stressed that leadership derives its legitimacy from the people and must be guided by humility, empathy and service.

He urged stakeholders to place collective interest above personal considerations, resist division and avoid unnecessary conflicts, noting that unity remains the party’s greatest strength.

The governor said meetings of this nature provide opportunities to review progress, strengthen structures and prepare for critical political milestones, adding that mobilisation, registration and participation would ultimately determine electoral outcomes.

While stressing the need for them to deliver massive votes for President Bola Tinubu and all other elective positions in the 2027 elections, he said the number of votes they are able to deliver will determine their strength and what they are able to attract at the federal level.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, urged members to maintain focus as the party approaches congresses, praising the progress recorded in the e-registration exercise and the party’s growing diversity.

He cautioned against rumours and delays, called for early engagement and consensus-building at the local level, and advised dialogue to reduce tension.

The immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, thanked Governor Oborevwori for convening the meeting and described his visit to Government House after many years as a gesture of inclusiveness.

He pledged to work in unity with Governor Oborevwori and other stakeholders to strengthen the APC. Former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, commended stakeholders for their unity and sustained engagement, urging intensified grassroots mobilisation to deepen e-registration by taking the exercise to homes and communities.

He emphasised inclusiveness and consensus in the conduct of congresses, praising Governor Oborevwori’s role in fostering harmony and urging leaders to return to their constituencies with renewed commitment.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Felix Morka, lauded Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and the digitalisation of the party’s membership register, recommending a consensus approach for the forthcoming congresses.

In his welcome remarks, State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said the party had recorded over 90 per cent realignment since April 2025, describing the gathering as evidence of growing unity and momentum.

On e-registration and congress preparations, Delta North APC Chairman, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, noted peace in the district but highlighted challenges with registration. Delta Central Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, reported progress with Okpe Local Government, leading statewide and appealed for restraint pending guidelines, while Delta South Chairman, Prince Austin Oribioye, urged the resolution of technical glitches to meet targets.

The State E-Registration Coordinator, Prince Fred Mordi, said Delta State was selected to host the South-South training, reporting rising registration figures despite minor challenges and expressed confidence in meeting targets before the deadline.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of late Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who represented the Delta North Senatorial District at the Senate