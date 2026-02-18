E-Registration: APC Registered 97,528 Members In Alimosho Constituency –Party Leader

The All Progressive Congress ( APC) registered 97528 members during the recently concluded party registration exercise in Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State. The apex leader of APC in the constituency, Mr Bisi Yusuf, gave the figure in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

The party leader described the outcome of the exercise as a major boost to the party’s grassroots strength and organisational capacity.

Yusuf said President Bola Tinubu had entrusted him with the responsibility of re-uniting party members in Alimosho Federal Constituency and strengthening cohesion across the six local government areas within the constituency.

According to him, the APC remains the most organised political party in Nigeria. He added: “We commend the six council chairmen for their leadership roles; they are the drivers of various people-oriented and infrastructural projects in their respective councils.

“The chairmen have performed creditably in Agbado/ Oke-Odo, Ayobo/Ipaja, Igando/ Ikotun, Mosan-Okunola, Egbe/ Idimu LCDA, and Alimosho LGA. They are doing the party proud.” Yusuf also praised the Tinubuled administration for its efforts at repositioning the country.

According to him, interventions and initiatives, including the student loan scheme and other financial support programmes, have impacted thousands of citizens, especially youths.

He added that the President’s cabinet reflects the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, with significant youth representation in governance. “Looking ahead to the 2027 I have strong confidence that President Tinubu would retain his seat in the presidency,” he added.

The party leader also hailed all APC leaders and elders in Alimosho for their commitment to party unity. He urged them to do more to make Alimosho APC a model for others in the state and beyond.