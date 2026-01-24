E-Registration: Anambra APC Targets 336,000 New Members

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide commences its e-registration of members across the country, the Anambra State chapter of the party is targeting to register over 336, 000 new members into the party.

The above figure is aimed at boosting the number of its members ahead of the 2027 Presidential election in the country.

According to the Director General of the South East Governorship Forum, Sen Uche Ekwunif,e who was the convener of the party’s Stakeholders meeting, the e registration is the duty of the ward Chairmen and their executive members in order to garner enough support for all the candidates of the party come this year’s election.

Ekwunife explained that the essence of the registration is for the party to empower its members through identifying the real loyal and committed members of the party

“We are looking at each ward registering at least 1,000 members of the party, and if we can do that and through the electoral wards, we shall be looking at over 336,000 new members joining our party”

“The party wants to empower their members through this e-registration, and it is important for the party to know the number of their members who are committed members of the party ”

“APC members are desirous of winning the election for their party, and we cannot do without the ward Chairmen because they are the custodians of the party down the ladder at the ward level”, she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra state, Chief Basil Ejidike, stated that politics is a game of numbers, adding that without the numbers, a party cannot win an election.

We went into the election with almost nothing, and that was what caused us to be the last Gubernatorial candidate.

If we can score up to 100,000 votes during the last election, we would do far better in subsequent elections, especially the Presidential election that is coming up next year ”

We shall do all we can to ensure that everybody is registered in Anambra state to give us leverage in the National and state Assembly elections as well as the Presidential election,” he said.

Chairman of Anambra South Chapter of the party, Mr Izuchukwu Okeke, who spoke on behalf of other zonal Chairmen, announced that all the ward Chairmen and their executive members have already been sensitised and mobilised ahead of the e registration, adding that they would over shoot the targeted number of new members.

The highlights of the occasion were the presentation of prizes to the three best local government areas with N500,000.00 for first position, N300,000.00 for second position and N150,000.00 for the third position.

A breakdown of the performance of the local government areas showed that Njikoka had the highest number of registered voters, followed by Awka South and then Onitsha South.