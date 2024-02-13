E-Payment: 51% surge in money supply boosts transactions to N76.32trn

Transactions through electronic payment (e-payment) channels rose by 0.33 per cent to hit a record high of N76.32 trillion in January, from N76.07 trillion recorded in December. According to a report, which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the increase in the value of transactions was “largely driven by the rise in the digital modes of payment (NIP and NEFT).” It further stated that “the surge in money supply (51% y-o-y) also contributed significantly to the upswing in the value of transactions.” For instance, on the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), the report said that transactions on this platform increased by 3.3 per cent to N3.06 trillion in January from N2.97 trillion in December.

Similarly, the report, also referenced by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), stated that NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) transactions rose by 0.23 per cent to N72.11 trillion in January from N71.95 trillion in the previous month.

However, the report indicates that the value of transactions through Point Of Sale (POS) terminals and cheque transactions declined when compared with the previous month’s data. Specifically, the report said that the value of transactions through POS terminals fell by 1.38 per cent to N850.09 billion in January from N862 billion in December. It also states that the value of cheque transactions dropped by 0.59 per cent to N288.75 billion in January from N290.47 billion in the previous month. Analysts note that Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) initiatives to promote its cashless policy as well as the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis have accelerated the digitilisation of payments in the country in recent years. Data obtained from the apex bank, for instance, indicates that the value of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions rose by N11.42 trillion or 53.78 per cent to N32.65 trillion from January to December 2022, compared with N21.23 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Also, transactions via PoS terminals surged to N41.04 trillion from January to December 2022, from N24.46 trillion in the corresponding period of the preceding year. In addition, the data shows that internet (online) transfers rose to N783.66 trillion in 2022 from N545.04 trillion in 2021, while mobile app transfers jumped to N111.12 trillion in 2022 from N53.21 trillion in the preceding year. In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the NIBSS stated that: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government-imposed lockdowns.”