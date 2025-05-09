E-Parliament: NASS Must Embrace ICT For Optimal Result – Clerk

Share

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, has emphasized that adopting digital technology in Nigeria’s legislative process is no longer optional but essential in the modern era.

Ogunlana made this assertion on Friday during the opening of a three-day retreat organized by the National Assembly in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), held in Abuja.

The retreat was supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the theme: “Building an Accountable, Transparent and Resilient Parliament: The Role of the National Assembly Top Management.”

He noted that the retreat’s theme reflects both the challenges and opportunities facing the National Assembly and serves as a platform to reflect, strategize, and lay actionable plans for the future of the institution.

“It is essential to recognise that the National Assembly Service is dynamic, constantly facing new challenges, and at the same time opening up fresh opportunities,” Ogunlana said.

“Our agenda during this retreat is not only to address these challenges and explore emerging opportunities but to develop innovative team-building strategies to harness our human capital.”

He added, “Embracing digital technology is not an option but a necessity. As a Parliament, it is high time we upgraded our practices and processes in line with the concept of an E-Parliament.”

The CNA recalled that the delay in integrating technology into Nigeria’s parliamentary process was partly due to legal restrictions in the repealed Evidence Act of 1945, which prohibited the use of computer-generated evidence in courts.

However, he noted that the updated Evidence Act of 2004 has removed this legal barrier.

“With that obstacle gone, there should be no hesitation in fully integrating digital technology into legislative procedures,” he said.

Ogunlana warned that failure to digitize parliamentary operations could result in another complete shutdown of the legislature, similar to what was experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He stressed the benefits of adopting an E-Parliament, including reduced paperwork, virtual participation and voting by lawmakers, improved public access to legislative proceedings, and enhanced legislative tracking.

“Parliaments across the world prioritize security, which is why many have their own in-house security units known as the Sergeant-at-Arms, especially in Commonwealth nations,” he said.

He expressed concern over the ease with which unauthorized persons gain access to the National Assembly complex, calling it a serious security risk.

“This is unacceptable. It endangers lawmakers, staff, and visitors. We must come up with innovative mechanisms to enhance access control and identification processes at the complex,” he added.

Also speaking, Deputy Clerk Bashir Yero stressed the importance of keeping pace with global trends.

“The world is evolving, and the National Assembly should not be left behind. We will explore best practices, challenges, and innovative solutions to enhance accountability, transparency, and resilience within our institution,” Yero said.

