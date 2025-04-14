E-Money Used To Be My Manager; I Made Money Before Him – Kcee

Share

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has revealed why his younger brother, E-Money, is wealthier than him.

He made this known in a recent podcast series, Tea with Tay, saying E-Money used to be his manager during the height of his career.

According to him, at the time, he was wealthier than him and had been among those to have sponsored his wedding.

He added that while he was still doing his music, his brother was more into business and began making a lot of money than him.

KCee noted that as a musician, one’s popularity and income rise and fall in accordance with how well their music does.

The singer maintained that if he had invested the amount of time and resources into a business, he would have been 10 times richer than he currently is

He said, “He used to be my manager; I made money before him. When he was doing his wedding, I was part of the sponsor, then he started making money and making more money.

“And I must say this, the number of years I have put into music, if I had put it into a business, I would be ten times richer than I am.”

