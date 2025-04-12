E-Money Reaffirms Promise To Stand By Late Junior Pope’s Wife

Share

Famous Nigerian billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has reaffirmed his promise to take care of the wife of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and his 3 sons a year after his demise.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Junior Pope tragically lost his life after he drowned in a boat accident on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie set.

However, one year after his demise, Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer Awele, took to her page to share an emotional tribute while remembering her husband.

She shared a photo of herself alongside her three sons with the image of the late actor in the background.

In reaction to the post, E-Money also took to his page to share heartfelt tributes to Junior Pope and reaffirmed his dedication to assisting the actor’s family.

He wrote: ”As you mark one year since your husband’s passing, I’m thinking of you and sending love. I can only imagine the emotions you’re navigating.

“Remember, grief is a journey, and it’s okay to take your time in healing. You’re strong, loved, and not alone.

“My family and I are here for you and your kids, offering our love and support. Take heart, knowing that God loves you, and we do too.”

