Nigerian businessman and record label-owner, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has called out live streamer, Carter Efe, for damaging the car gift he gave him barely a week.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Peller destroyed the windshield of the car gifted to Carter Efe by E-Money after Efe had first destroyed Peller’s car while on stream.

Reacting to the incident, E-Money, who addressed the matter on Sunday during a visit by the two streamers, said the vehicle was presented as a token of appreciation for Carter Efe’s work and contributions, but described the destruction as disappointing.

“To be honest, I wasn’t happy about you guys destroying the car I gifted Carter Efe in less than 24 hours. I gave you the car because I appreciate what you’re doing.

“You went overboard by destroying the car. You know, a lot of people were watching you.

“However, the mistake has already been made. I forgive you. But it should not happen again,” E-Money was heard saying in a clip from the livestream during the visit.