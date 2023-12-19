E Money, Obi Cubana, Other Celebrities Attend Osborn Nweze’s La Palm Resort Unveiling

Several Nigerian celebrities have been spotted at Osborn Nweze’s La Palm resort in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Osborn Nweze, also known as Osborn La Palm Resort, is the son of David Umahi, the former governor of Ebonyi State and current Minister of Works.

A graduate of Surrey University in the United Kingdom, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 2019, the 24-year-old businessman also bagged his master’s in Finance and Investment Management from Aberdeen University in 2022.

He founded the five-star Osborn La Palm Royal Resort and has excelled in the hospitality industry.

The resort has become the biggest thing in the hospitality industry in just a year after its launch.

Cubana Group Limited Chairman, Chief Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and other high-profile clients such as Ayo Makun, aka AY, and the Chairman of Five Star Group Limited, Chief Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money, have recently patronised the resort. Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, Africa’s biggest real estate mogul, is also among the resort’s high-profile clients.