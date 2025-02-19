E-Money Gifts N200m, 20 Cars To Celebrate Birthday

Share

Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money has taken to his social media page to gift his employees, friends and followers a whopping sum of N200 million and 20 cars in celebration of his birthday.

The socialite who turned a new age on Tuesday, February 18 celebrated his birthday in grand style.

Folowing the birthday celebration, E-Money’s brother, KCee took to Instagram to reel out how they celebrated his birthday.

According to him, his brother gave our N200M in cash to his employees along with 20 cars to friends.

In the video he shared, E-Money could be seen giving out cheques, including to his younger brother, KCee whom he gave N20M.

Sharing the video, KCee wrote; “Last night, E-money celebrated his birthday in a truly remarkable way, giving out over 200 million Naira in cash and more than 20 cars.

“He put smiles on the faces of many—from office staff and domestic workers to mobile police officers. Even his big brother, @iam_kcee, received 20 million Naira, alongside other beneficiaries like @deehumorous and @funnyboneofficial. The list is endless.

“In one voice, we all pray that God continues to protect and bless this young King ¥# for his heart of gold and generosity. Not everyone has the ability to give, and even few that can give don’t do it rapidly, Emoney is one of the few who gives generously, rapidly and cheerfully.

God bless you and may you enjoy your birthday, Nwanne. We celebrate you now and forever. Amen. We love you.

Happy birthday, Nwata Anayo Eze, Emoney, the Electronic Money of our time.

BMK TO THE WORLD”

