E-Money Gifts Aki SUV At His Birthday Party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has gifted Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, a brand new car.

E-Money, who had earlier revealed that she would be gifting 30 cars to mark his birthday celebration, surprised the comic actor with a brand new Ford SUV at his party on Tuesday, February 17.

Speaking during his opening address at the birthday bash, E-Money, who was standing beside his elder brother and Afrobeat singer, KCee, recounted the active role Aki played during his wedding in 2007.

He revealed that the Nollywood star stood by him and his wife from the beginning to the end of the event.

According to E-Money, the car gift was a token to appreciate Aki.

Reacting to the car gift, the actor, who was taken aback by the gesture, was seen appreciating E-Money as he respectfully bowed his head. Another clip showed Aki and his wife posing beside their new car.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Aki wrote, “The moment @iam_emoney1 gifted me a brand new 2024/25 SUV on his birthday.”

New Telegraph recalls that last year, E-Money, during his birthday celebration, gifted his brother, KCee, N20 million as well as comedian Funny Bone. He also gifted his housekeeper, cleaner, chef, and barber cars and other gifts worth N200 million.