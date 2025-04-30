E-Money Breaks Silence After Release By EFCC

Share

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo better known as E-Money has broken his silence after sharing a new video after being released by the EFCC.

It was earlier reported that E-Money was arrested by the anti-graft agency for allegedly abusing the Naira at Obi Cubana’s birthday party.

The arrest had caused an outrage online, with many citing how the kids of the billionaire, Okoya, were supposedly left alone, despite abusing the Naira.

Following his release, E-Money took to his Instagram page to break silence, noting that there is no tension, and everything is great.

Speaking further, E-Money thanked his fans for their continued support and love.

He said; “No tension, Everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.❤️❤️ #itistoolatetofailamen”

Reaction trailing this posts;

obi_cubana said; “But the song sha!!! ”

lilyboldandbeautiful wrote: “Awwwww my billionaire is cool my heart calm ”

kilosbona wrote: “The EFCC office was so hot for them.. welcome back nnaa”

lilyboldandbeautiful remarked: “Where is voice of the cross music coming from ?nnoo onye ego”

taiwo_ilupeju_ commented: “Water no get enemy because everyone needs the water we love you king ❤️❤️❤️”

lewisdejaino wrote: “No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper”

