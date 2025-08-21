E-Invoicing: Interswitch Named FIRS Access Point Provider

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has accredited Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, as an Access Point Provider and System Integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory e-invoicing system under the Monitoring, Billing, and Settlement (MBS) platform.

According to a press release: “With this development, Interswitch Group is now supporting the rollout of ambitious national e-invoicing network projects across Nigeria and Kenya, two of the continent’s largest economies, following Interswitch’s selection by the Kenya Revenue Authority in 2024 as a technology partner, providing solutions for businesses to comply with the eTIMS requirements, including hardware and software.”

The statement further said: “Following this accreditation, Interswitch will provide a fully compliant e-invoicing solution that connects directly and securely to the FIRS platform, helping businesses meet regulatory requirements while modernizing their financial operations.

The solution supports both corporates and SMEs, enabling them to automate invoicing workflows, reduce manual errors, and access real-time reporting for faster, more accurate tax submissions.” Highlighting the significance of the recognition, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director for Commercial Inclusion (Interswitch Inclusio) at Interswitch Group, said the accreditation underscores the company’s mission to equip businesses with tools that deliver both compliance and operational value.

He said: “We are pleased to be recognised by FIRS as a trusted Access Point Provider. This accreditation reaffirms Interswitch’s commitment to delivering innovative, business-centric solutions that not only meet compliance requirements but also create operational value for our customers.

Our e-invoicing solution has been built to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, ensuring security, accuracy, and efficiency at every step. “The e-invoicing directive is not just about compliance, it is an opportunity for Nigerian businesses to modernize their operations, enhance transparency, and embrace efficiency.

We are here to make that transition seamless.” The FIRS launched the MBS platform to combat tax evasion, improve transaction transparency, and boost revenue collection. Serving as the central hub for real-time or near-real-time invoice validation, the platform captures essential.