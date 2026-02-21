New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
E-invoicing Can Transform Business Operations Beyond Tax Compliance, Says Akinsola

Nigeria’s mandatory e-invoicing rollout presents an opportunity for businesses to gain operational advantages that extend far beyond meeting tax obligations, according to a technology executive who has implemented similar systems.

Olumide Akinsola, Country Director of DigiTax Nigeria, who stated this at a Chartered Institute of Taxation workshop recently, said that companies viewing the reform as a compliance burden are missing significant benefits, including improved cash-flow visibility, reduced audit disputes, and automated error reduction.

“E-invoicing must not be framed solely as a compliance enforcement mechanism. For Nigerian businesses, the benefits are tangible when implementation is done properly: greater certainty in VAT treatment, reduced audit disputes, and automated validation that minimises human error,” Akinsola said.

The workshop, titled “Unlocking Business Value with the NRS e-invoicing Merchant-Buyer Solution,” brought together tax practitioners from the public and private sectors as the Nigeria Revenue Service pushes ahead with a phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing.

