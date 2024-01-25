‘E-Governance, Solution to Corruption in Government’

Experts have continued to advocate for electronic governance, otherwise known as e-government, as a veritable tool to combat corruption in government administration. According to them, a digital revolution in civil service across the nation will reduce the rate of corruption and move the government forward. To have effective e-governance, industry experts said there was a need for the Federal Government, ministries, departments, and agencies as well as each state government to adopt the Federal Government-approved local domain, and host their data locally by creating a local cloud. A tech expert, Raman Ciroma, said digitising governance would help the country is achieving zero corruption. The Managing Director/ CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), said the government must take a bold step to encourage investment in telecom infrastructure to make broadband expansion into the rural areas seamless.

According to him, the government must encourage a digital revolution, which, to him, is the first step to making governance work. Apart from that, Agbata said each state government must key into the implementation of zero Right of Way (RoW), to pave the way for infrastructure enhancement, giving the opportunity to the telecom operators to lay fibre cables and increase telecoms infrastructure with ease across the state. Recounting the Anambra experience and success story, Agbata said: “Governor Soludo’s bold move to strengthen infrastructure has led to the full implementation of the Zero Right of Way (RoW) pol- icy. “This has motivated Infra-Cos to deepen tech infrastructure in the state by laying fibre ducts, resulting in improved quality of service across the State. Anambra remains one of the few states currently implementing the zero ROW policy as a first step towards fully deepening broadband penetration.

“The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the State are currently in partnership with the ICT Agency towards the establishment of an Internet Exchange Point in the State. This initiative focuses on improving interconnectivity reducing the cost of Internet access and deepening penetration. ISPs in Anambra are excited about the possibilities. “A pilot phase of the public Wi-Fi (Solution Wi-Fi) has been activated at Aroma Junction, Book Foundation, and Unizik Gate, Ifite Awka. This marks a significant stride and efforts are ongoing to extend this Public Wi-Fi to various public spaces across the State in line with the People’s Manifesto.” He noted that the Agency, through its baseline Study of E-government Infrastructure in Anambra State, had set the stage for a digital revolution in the civil service.

“This initiative resulted in Governor Soludo’s approval of the procurement and distribution of the first batch of 200 state-of-the-art PCs and laptops to various MDAs, advancing the objectives of digitization and professionalism across the public sector. 2024 will witness the distribution of more digital tools to more civil and public servants in line with Mr Governor’s promise of modernizing the State’s workforce. “Successful digitization of the State Executive Council processes by transforming documents and presentations from manual to digital format, eliminating the need for costly printing. This has helped to make the process more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable. “A pioneering move in the State’s E-governance efforts is the successful transition to the Federal Government-approved .ng second-level domain.

This initiative has paved the way for the successful relocation of Anambra State online digital assets (in line with Federal Government directives) to the “anambrastate.gov.ng” and “an. gov.ng” State-owned domains. “Deployment of the Unified Messaging Service (UMS) for enhanced communication and collaboration among all MDAs is a significant milestone. Civil servants have been assigned @anambrastate.gov.ng email addresses for seamless communication and collaboration within the public sector,” he explained.