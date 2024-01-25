E-Governance: Abba To Facilitate Digitization Act, ICT Policy In Kano

In conformity with the global trend of digitization for accountability and transparency in governance, the Kano State Government is preparing to enact a digitization act for full implementation of e-governance and articulate ICT policy throughout the state to ease government operations and develop the state’s potential in the digital economy.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made this known at the closing of the 11th meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCID), an event that was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson Sanusi Bature, said the two initiatives were aimed at ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in public financial management using financial tools and software to guarantee prudance in fund utilization.

He added that since assumption of office, his administration was able to re-open the hitherto closed Informatics Institute, digitise salary payment, develop of IGR payment platform with a view to block leakages, strengthen and digitization operations of Kano Geographic Information System (KANGIS).

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf requested the handing over of NCC’s digital industrial park to Kano State for effective utilization and reiterated his administration’s desire and commitment to pursue undertakings that will propel Kano State to higher pedestals of socio-economic development and prosperity.

Earlier, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijjani said the meeting was organised in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda which has at its core, a recognition of the power of technology and innovation as enablers of economic growth and development.

He maintained that to accelerate the diversification of the Nigerian economy by enhancing productivity in critical sectors through technological innovation, a strategic blueprint was developed which encompasses five pillars of knowledge, policy, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship & capital (IEC)/trade.

Dr Bosun Tijjani said each pillar is integral to the government’s mission and interconnected with others, forming the foundation of the strategy of enabling economic growth and ICT development in the country.

The minister harps on collective responsibility to harness the transformative power of Innovation and technology to accelerate development and position the country at the forefront of the global digital discourse.