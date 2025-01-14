E-Customs: Reps Flay Minister, Customs, Immigration CGs For Shunning Probe

Share

The House of Representatives Joint Committees on Customs and Excise and Interior yesterday frowned at the failure of the Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptrollers General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his Immigration counterpart, Kemi Nandap, to honour invitation to an investigative hearing.

The joint committee had invited the trio to the investigative hearing on the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service and management of Nigeria’s borders.

At the opening of the investigation, none of them showed up but rather sent representatives. While Tunji-Ojo was said to be out of the country, no reason was given for the absence of the Customs boss and his Immigration counterpart.

Following the development, a member of the committee, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) frowned at the absence of the chief executives saying section 88 of the constitution gives the parliament the power to invite any individual to appear before it to offer explanation.

Share

Please follow and like us: