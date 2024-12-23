E-Cigarettes Can Trigger Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions In Children – Study

Share

Doctors have warned that e-cigarettes also known as vapes could cause deadly allergic reactions in children — adding to the long list of health harms associated with the devices.

While e-cigarettes are illegal to sell to those under 18, one in four children has tried vaping, and one in 10 now use vapes regularly, according to the latest statistics.

Now there are concerns that flavoured vapes, which can contain traces of allergens such as nuts, dairy or gluten, are landing children in hospital.

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom (UK) NHS data recorded a 733 per cent surge in teens or younger Britons being hospitalised after vaping since 2020, with some patients as young as four.

Experts warn the risk of an allergic reaction from vapes is particularly high in flavours designed to mimic certain food or sweet treats, which are known to be popular among children.

An allergy charity is now calling on vape manufacturers to start putting allergy warnings on their products. As the devices are not classed as a ‘food or drink’ there is currently no legal requirement for them to do so.

