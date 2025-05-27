New Telegraph

E-Cigarettes Can Reinforce Nicotine Addiction –Study

Pod-style e-cigarettes appear to be more addictive than nicotine gum, making it harder for vapers to kick the habit, a smallscale lab study has found.

The new study is published in the journal ‘Nicotine and Tobacco Research’. E-cigarettes reinforced nicotine addiction more than nicotine gum among young adults who regularly vape, results show.

Specifically, the e-cigarettes more effectively reduced users’ cravings and withdrawal symptoms than the gum, researchers found.

Participants also reported more satisfaction from using their vape device than the gum, the study showed. “Today’s electronic cigarettes have great potential to produce addiction in populations that are otherwise naïve to nicotine,” said lead researcher Andrea Milstred, a doctoral student at West Virginia University.

“This often includes youth and young adults,” he stated. For the study, researchers asked 16 young adults who regularly use e-cigarettes to abstain from any nicotine overnight.

Each person was then asked to use their own vaping device or chew nicotine gum, researchers said.

