Dyque Pioneers Green Energy Solution for Africa

Dyque, the world’s pioneer manufacturer of clean energy power solutions, introduced Dyque Cube, a cutting-edge energy solution designed to give Nigerian households and small businesses access to sustainable power, at reduced costs, and with the promise of energy independence, and minimised carbon footprints.

Guests from across new and renewable energy and technology industries, and distinguished media partners, were present to witness the unveiling of Dyque Cube, the world’s first 5-in-1 AI powered energy solution.

Dyque Cube is a versatile energy system, compatible with diverse charging systems, including solar, ESS & EV charging, off-grid systems, etc.; offering users a simple, efficient, stackable and customisable energy solution to power homes and small businesses.