Dynaspro’s Nigerian Youth Team Shines On UK Tour

Despite Nigeria’s immense sporting potential, its football accomplishments on the global stage remain limited.

This was the view of David Shepherd, Managing Director of Amazing Sports Tours and founder of the Manchester Cup summer football tournament.

In Manchester, a youth team assembled by Lagos-based Dynaspro Sports Promotion drew widespread attention following an impressive 1–1 draw against Bolton FC’s U-16 side and a commanding 8–2 victory over Bradford FC.

Speaking after the matches, Shepherd lauded the raw talent of the Nigerian players.

“The natural ability of kids from Nigeria is remarkable. They’re highly skilled and athletic. The difference is that here in the UK, we have world-class facilities and structured coaching programs, something Nigeria is still developing. When these young players train in top facilities and work with professionals, their potential is limitless. You have to see it to truly appreciate their capabilities,” he said.

Shepherd emphasized the vital role of infrastructure and exposure in talent development.

“When I visited Nigeria, I saw kids playing on fields that wouldn’t meet the standards we have here. In the UK, even small villages have organized coaching programs, and schools are deeply involved in sports. While opportunities may be more plentiful here, natural talent will always find a way to shine.”

He also commended Dynaspro for its longstanding commitment to grassroots sports development.

“Over the past decade, Dynaspro has consistently nurtured young athletes and provided them with international exposure. They’ve brought several teams to the UK, offering access to top facilities and showing what’s possible beyond their home country. It’s a partnership we’re proud of.”

Dynaspro CEO Oluseyi Oyebode described the UK tour as a transformative experience, noting that the players received elite-level training under the guidance of Premier League coaches.

“This year’s group was exceptional. The boys participated in high-level matches, including a fixture against an EFL academy team, one of our most significant milestones in recent years.”

In addition to football, the team visited the UK National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester, where they trained under Centre Manager Jeff Jones and British national players Eve Shadrick, Eva Karasaite, and Charlie Wroe.

Beyond the pitch and training courts, the students toured Anfield Stadium, home of Premier League champions Liverpool, and attended a pre-season friendly between Manchester City U-20 and Macclesfield FC.

Oyebode revealed that more opportunities are on the horizon.

“We’re exploring strategic partnerships with Premier League and Championship clubs. Our aim is to keep promoting Nigerian talent, developing future ambassadors and professionals in sports. We also commend the parents and guardians who supported this initiative. We hope this experience remains a lifelong source of learning and inspiration for the boys.”