Dying, Changing University Culture In Nigeria

Nigeria’s tertiary institutions’ culture is said to be undergoing a kind of transformation as a new generation of undergraduates now has code of conduct on the campuses. While some have applauded this gradual change, others say it does not portend well for student’s social cohesion. Isioma Madike and REGINA OTOKPA, report

BACKGROUND

Higher educational institutions used to be a place of open discussion and the exchange of ideas. Being a student came with a certain culture that allows undergraduates some freedom.

This lack of strict restrictions allowed students free access to opposite sex’s hostels at certain hours of the day, choosing their kind of dresses as well as partying where the booze always ran out before midnight. It was, indeed, fun for those who experienced that era as it allowed the students to properly socialise on campus.

The school environment then was viewed as an enlightened community of adults, who might have been schooled enough to understand what self-censured limits should be. But not anymore! Today, various institutions have prescribed codes, which their students must, as a matter of compulsion, obey. For instance, many tertiary institutions in Nigeria have continued to tighten restrictions on hostels’ visit of the opposite sex.

The argument is aimed at promoting discipline and curbing immorality on the campus. There have also been departmental clothing codes in some universities said to have been introduced to curb indecent dressing on campus and to foster equality among students regardless of their social backgrounds.

Proponents of this have equally argued that it promotes a sense of identity and orderliness on campus. Besides, some institutions also have dressing templates for students. For instance, students accessing the school via tricycles (Keke Marwa) are expected to alight and walk through the gate on foot. This is to enable the school security to examine and turn back any student whose dressing does not conform to what the school approves.

There are also schools, especially privately-owned ones, where undergraduates are not allowed the use of cell phones. In some others, students are meant to take excuse from school authorities before they could be allowed to leave the campus.

It is even said that some of these institutions mandate their students to call their parents before approvals are given. In some first generation institutions, students allocated bed spaces in hostels cannot sell them; all activities in the library must end and students must vacate the library hall after the closing alarm. Hotel gates are closed once it’s 12.00 midnight. Add to that is the ban on content creation on some campuses.

ACADEMICS REACT

A Professor of Sports Management in the Department of Human Kinetics at Bayero University, Kano, Mohammed Baba Gambari, said as a senior professor in the university system in Nigeria, he would say that such old practices in universities are not dying.

He said it is possible to observe slight changes in behavioural manifestation on the part of the students, but that university management is constantly making efforts to ensure hat decent culture is institutionalised on campuses, through guidelines and regulations to ensure and enforce acceptable conduct on campuses.

He said: “On the issue about male students being restricted from female hostels, the rules have not changed significantly over the years. Yes, male students are not allowed to enter the rooms in the female hostels, perhaps, to prevent intimacy that may lead to indecent sexual behaviour.

“However, they are allowed to visit the female hostel at regulated hours. In some universities, they are allowed to go as far as the female hostels’ common rooms. “Also, at a particular period in our universities, students were in the habit of dressing indecently.

They were wearing tight clothes to show their curves and sometimes walking almost half naked. In response to this unacceptable behaviour, the managements of universities across the country came up with what they tagged Dress Code on Campus. “The code is being observed and enforced till date and culprits are severely punished. “However, morning assembly has never been a culture in public universities.

For some private universities doing that, it is a matter of choice. In the university system, if there is a need to meet with the students, there are established platforms to do that. “Level coordinators can arrange to meet with their students, the heads of departments can also arrange to meet with students in the departments, while the deans of faculties can do the same if need be.

The deans of students’ affairs can also arrange to meet with the university students. “In my view, morning assembly can only be regarded as a culture peculiar to universities that desire it. “That said, it might be a little difficult to monitor university students, individually.

Universities, however, have published Code of Conduct guidelines through Students Handbook, which every student is expected to have, immediately he or she is admitted into the university. “In the Handbook, how the students are expected to live on campus is prescribed and punishments for violating the code of conduct are also prescribed, therein. This is one of the ways used in close monitoring of students. “In addition to the above, the uni- versities also have a Students Disciplinary Committee, to ensure and enforce discipline.”

Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University, told this reporter that students of this era do not need to do things the way they were done before now. “If there is a need for change in order to improve on what we have, we can change.

As for infringing on freedom, it depends on what the schools are protesting against. Some institutions accuse some students of indecent dressing and sexually harassing others. “So, while the students who dress indecently to sexually harass others are protesting that their freedom is being infringed upon, those who claim that they are being sexually harassed could be crying over the harassment. The justification for those measures could be the cry of those who claim they are being harassed.

“However, enacting laws hardly solves social problems. For example, when the decree of firing squad for armed robbery was enacted, the military government of those days thought armed robbery would stop, but did it stop? Today, armed robbery has graduated from stealing money to stealing human beings.

“It has even graduated to robbers occupying villages and regions, giving it all sorts of coloration; but we know that the major aim is economic. They invade those territories to extort money or even to exploit mineral resources.

“Universities and other tertiary institutions of higher learning should teach society how to solve social problems. Resorting to use of force may not solve those social problems. I will recommend deep study by Professors of Social sciences.

“They need to unravel the reason youths engage in those vices and come up with solutions for weaning those already involved and how to stop others from joining them. Then each tertiary institution would start implementing the recommendations. “Unfortunately, this type of approach does not attract immediate applause from the public. It takes time for the changes to occur and our heads of educational institutions, like their counterparts in government, do not like doing things that do not yield immediate reward.

We (the society) too, do not appreciate people who work for future benefits. “In other words, incidents of those vices in our tertiary institutions could help us learn how to handle social vices.

Our tertiary institutions may come up with ideas on how the country can win the war against insurgency and other social vices,” Ezeibe suggested. An Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, Delta State University, Abraka, Chukwuma Anyanwu (PhD), admitted he was hearing.

some of the things mentioned here, such as lights out and calling parents to obtain permission, for the first time. He said: “I’m however familiar with the dress code, but it doesn’t cut across all faculties. Whatever be the case, it’s a product of changing dance steps to accommodate the prevalent rhythm of the time. “But, it doesn’t portend well in the end for societal cohesion.”

A lecturer at the University of Abuja, who does not want his name mentioned, explained that they were not just rules of morality, but that they were meant to advance the safety, privacy, institutional order, and cultural sensitivity.

“Opposite gender are barred from the hostel not just to reduce the cases of immorality or sexual assaults, but to also prevent cases of harassment, theft, assault, or other security breaches.

“Exposing the female hostels, which we all know are vulnerable spaces, could expose female students to risks that can undermine their safety, sexuality and even health. “Same goes for the males because we have cases where females gang up to carry out some unscrupulous activities.

“By limiting movement, school authorities can better monitor who enters the residential areas and protect students especially at night or during examination periods when fewer staff are on duty,” he said.

OTHERS SPEAK

A public relations officer in one of the public universities in the North, who declined to be mentioned, noted that “restrictions help institutions to avoid controversies or scandals that might damage their reputation or offend community sensibilities.

The decisions, he added, are not meant to infringe on students’ rights but to promote discipline and ensure that the campuses reflect the values of learning and modesty.

“I don’t think there is any educational higher institution that prescribes uniforms for its students, but there is a standard; there are certain ways of dressing that are unacceptable such as short or mini clothing, sleeveless, and ‘show body’.

“Restricting movement within hostels helps maintain order among students. With controlled access, hostel managers can enforce curfews, ensure compliance with hostel rules, and reduce noise or disturbances from visitors.

“It also helps staff keep accurate records of residents and visitors, improving overall management. Restricting male-female hostel access is seen as part of safeguarding students’ moral and social behaviour.”

However, some students have criticized these rules, insisting that such environments need not be over regulated. They also see the rules as unnecessary and outdated for higher institutions. A 200-level student of a university in Nasarawa State simply said: “It makes university students look like secondary school pupils. I have to wear it because if I don’t, I can’t access my lecture hall.”