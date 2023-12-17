Dyche Hails ‘Outstanding’ Performance Of Everton As 10-Point Deduction Clear Out

Everton‘s manager, Sean Dyche has hailed his team’s “outstanding” display as they wiped out their 10-point deduction with a 2-0 win at Burnley.

The Toffees boss marked his return to Turf Moor in style as first-half goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane secured their fourth consecutive win.

It has taken the Merseysiders less than a month to recoup the 10 points that were taken off them by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability regulations and they are now seven clear of the bottom three.

Dyche, 52, said “Yes very pleased with that [wiping out the deduction]. The players were outstanding today, particularly in the second half.

“The way they are going about things at the minute [is excellent].

“We had to change our shape last minute and had no time to prep it, and we took the game in a very controlled tactical manner.

“Some of the people walking into the side today, they have trained so well, looked after themselves, and they have come in today and delivered a performance.”

READ ALSO:

Dyche was given a warm reception by the Clarets (Burnley) fans after a successful 10-year reign in charge of the Lancashire club.

On the ovation, he added: “I had a fantastic time here at Burnley, on and off the pitch, and got to know so many people.

“I thank the club for their warm reception but at the end of the day it’s moved on, I have moved on and that’s it, it get’s parked.

“I am the Everton manager now and I and my staff are working very hard to do well for Everton.”

Dyche’s old club’s relegation fears were deepened with the defeat, which was their eighth in nine home encounters this term.

No team has ever survived with just the eight points they have at this stage of the season but manager Vincent Kompany believes he still has the support of the club.

Kompany said: “This place is different. I can’t explain why, it just is. The key is for us to every single time to repay these fans, and we do that by giving everything we have.

“It is never a problem of not fighting. Today we were undone in both boxes.”