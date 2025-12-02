Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has provided a clearer timeline on the recovery of Nigerian defender Ola Aina, confirming when the sidelined full-back is expected to return from injury.

Dyche, who offered the important update on Nottingham Forest’s fitness, confirmed that Nigerian international Ola Aina will not be available for selection for the upcoming Premier League (EPL) clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Forest manager explained that the defender has not yet recovered sufficiently to rejoin the matchday squad, extending his spell on the sidelines as the team prepares for another crucial fixture.

Aina is still working his way back from the hamstring injury he suffered in the opening minutes of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in September.

READ ALSO:

Ola Aina Return Timeline Revealed The injury has seen him miss the last sixteen matches across all competitions, and Dyche confirmed the timeline for Aina’s return, saying, “Ola Aina is getting close to fitness, but obviously can’t be with us until January.” Aina’s extended three-month absence creates a significant challenge for Nigeria coach Eric Chelle, who must now make a major decision regarding the defender’s potential involvement in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, given his lack of match fitness. In addition to Aina, Dyche also confirmed that fellow Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi will miss a third consecutive league match due to a muscular injury. Providing a broader squad update, Dyche noted: “It’s better news. Not everyone’s quite fit yet, but a few are back on the grass training, which is a good start.”The ones left not with us yet are Taiwo, Wood, and Douglas, although getting closer.”