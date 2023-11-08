Dwindling Revenue: Reps Warn MDAs Against Laxity

…Says Govt Revenues Must Increase

The House of Representatives on Wednesday warned that it will not take it lightly with any government agency that undermines revenue generation lamenting the shortfalls in government earnings in recent times.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke issued the warning at an interactive session with heads of ministries, departments and agencies on the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

According to Faleke, “Revenues under our control must be increased as this is the surest way out of the current economic difficulties the nation has found herself”.

He said “Note that these shortfalls in government revenue have caused the government to operate a deficit budget over the years leading to both domestic and foreign borrowing to implement the expenditures as planned.

“This continuous borrowing due to these budget deficits has ballooned our debt servicing payments to the sad situation where last year we spent over 95% of our revenues on debt servicing”

According to him, “The committee has observed various factors that have caused shortfalls in expected revenues as well as charges to government revenues from commitments by agencies of government.

“The committee will not accept such laxity on the part of MDAs in not negotiating the best for the Country.

The $ 11 billion P & I D fiasco is still fresh in our minds where the whole Country was almost held hostage to a fraudulent agreement.

“Another agreement signed on behalf of the government by NBET and Azura Power has committed payments of over $30m per month. This agreement is dollar-denominated and applicable even now in times of acute foreign exchange shortages.

“The committee is committed to ensuring value for money is attained in all government agreements.

“Our revenues have been reducing over the years due to decreases in oil revenues which used to be our major earner. The committee has vowed to get to the bottom of these oil shortfalls.

“The NNPC, our oil asset managers, give oil theft as the main cause; however how are our marginal field operators performing vis a vis the various oil fields potentials?

“How many deductions at source from oil productions are occurring due to NNPC signed agreements over the years that are now impacting our revenues?

“Even in the light of these revenue shortfalls, the federal government is still losing revenue from various waivers and exemptions granted to various organisations. In 2024, the Budget Office has estimated a loss in revenue of over N2.7 trillion.

“Is the government getting the alternative benefits of these revenue losses? Is the public getting value for money for these revenues foregone or is it just beneficial to a small set of well-connected people?

“I would like to sincerely welcome you all to this maiden interactive session of the House Committee on Finance with the agencies and stakeholders on government finances to ensure the passage of a realistic Medium-Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) before the presentation of the 2024 annual budget”, he stated.