Duty Value of Seizures by Customs at Tincan Port Hits N4.5bn

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Tincan Island Port Area Command has said that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) on goods seized at the Tincan Island Port has risen N4.5 billion from N1.05 billion in one year.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and former Area Controller of the command, Dera Nnadi disclosed this on Friday during the hand over ceremony to his successor, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, saying that the seizures DPV reflected a remarkable increase of N3.45 billion.

Also Nnadi said that the command had collected a total revenue of N1.22 trillion, which represents about 86.8 pee cent of its 2024 Federal Government revenue target of N1.41 trillion.

He noted: “This marks a significant improvement from N716,478,454.00 revenue generated in the previous year, 2023. Our enforcement and anti-smuggling units have worked relentlessly to combat smuggling and other criminal activities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"