""" """

New Telegraph

December 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Duty Value of…

Duty Value of Seizures by Customs at Tincan Port Hits N4.5bn

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Tincan Island Port Area Command has said that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) on goods seized at the Tincan Island Port has risen N4.5 billion from N1.05 billion in one year.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and former Area Controller of the command, Dera Nnadi disclosed this on Friday during the hand over ceremony to his successor, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, saying that the seizures DPV reflected a remarkable increase of N3.45 billion.

Also Nnadi said that the command had collected a total revenue of N1.22 trillion, which represents about 86.8 pee cent of its 2024 Federal Government revenue target of N1.41 trillion.

He noted: “This marks a significant improvement from N716,478,454.00 revenue generated in the previous year, 2023. Our enforcement and anti-smuggling units have worked relentlessly to combat smuggling and other criminal activities.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

‘Over 100’ Children, Not 35, Died in Ibadan Stampede, Says Victim’s Mother
Share
Copy Link
×