December 15, 2023
Dutch Vehicle RDW: No Tesla Recall Planned In Europe

Dutch (Netherlands) vehicle authority RDW on Friday said it does not currently plan a Tesla recall in Europe following a major U.S. recall this week due to concerns about its autopilot driver assistance systems.

Among European vehicle authorities, the Netherlands’ RDW issues the type, or general approval, for Tesla cars.

The agency cited differences between Autopilot functions that are available on the European and U.S. markets and said it is in touch with Tesla.

