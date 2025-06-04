Dutch Govt Collapses After Far-Right Leader Quits Coalition

Share

The Dutch government has collapsed after Geert Wilders withdrew his far-right party from the governing coalition following a row over migration.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed he was stepping down yesterday, and is expected to offer the resignation of the cabinet to King Willem-Alexander.

In televised remarks following an emergency cabinet meeting, Schoof said Wilders’ decision to withdraw the support of his PVV party was “irresponsible and unnecessary”.

“As far as I’m concerned, this shouldn’t have happened,” he added. The coalition had been formed less than a year ago, reports the BBC.

Wilders had asked for 10 additional asylum measures, including a freeze on asylum applications, halting the construction of reception centres and limiting family reunification.

