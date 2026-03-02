Dust Over Tinubu’s Push For State Police

Tinubu’s push for state police splits lawyers

Lawyers have expressed mixed feelings over the renewed call by President Bola Tinubu for the creation of state police in the country. While some lawyers believed state police is what Nigeria requires to tackle its security challenges, others argued that the country is not yet ripe for it. TUNDE OYESINA reports

The renewed call by President Bola Tinubu on the National Assembly to start the process of amending the Constitution to accommodatecreation of state police has elicited mixed reactions from some senior lawyers.

While some lawyers were in support of the call on the ground that it will curb insecurity, others noted that the country is not yet ripe for it considering the over bearing attitudes of politicians. President Bola Tinubu had last Wednesday asked the National Assembly to begin the process of amending the Constitution to incorporate state police as part of efforts to tackle the nation’s security challenges. The president made the appeal during an interfaith breaking of fast with members of the Senate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu, who described Nigeria as “extremely challenged” by terrorism, banditry and insurgency, said the constitutional amendment has become imperative to enable the country secure its forests from bandits and free children from fear.

“What I am asking for tonight is for you to start thinking how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate the state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders and free our children from fear”, Tinubu said. He commended the senators for their unwavering support in addressing security challenges, pledging not to take their collaboration for granted.

You never fail to make the right response to these calls. All the critical support that I’ve enjoyed, I will promise that I will continue to enjoy it and will not take you for granted,” Tinubu added. The president’s appeal came barely three days after he made a similar promise to state governors during an Iftar dinner, where he vowed that the establishment of state police “will not be postponed.” During that event, Tinubu had declared, “What I promise you is not to be postponed. We will establish state police to combat insecurity”.

Central policing under attack

Section 214 of the Constitution established the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Sub-section 1 states: “There shall be a Police Force for Nigeria which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other Police Force shall be established for the Federation or any part thereof”. In accordance with this provision, Nigeria has operated a unified central police force since independence in 1960.

However, with time, there has been increase in population, criminal activities, economic and political spheres of life, which calls for close policing of the citizens. In addition, new waves of crimes and criminal activities such as kidnapping, terrorism, armed banditory and sundry high-tech criminal activities have brought the need for policemen to be familiar with their areas of operations, culture, customs, among others. This has led to calls for the amendment of the Constitution to make provision for state police.

We need a policing system that is rooted in the communities

The call for creation of state police has gathered momentum nationwide, with state governors, traditional rulers and security experts advocating for its establishment as a solution to Nigeria’s security situation. Policing in Nigeria is under the exclusive list controlled by the government at the center, with states depending on the Nigeria Police Force for internal security operations.

Establishing state police would require a constitutional amendment, which must pass through both chambers of the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority and be ratified by at least 24 of the 36 state Houses of Assembly. New Telegtaph Law recalls that a forner Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), while in office, also made same call for the creation of state police on the ground that the Federal Government cannot realistically provide security for Nigerians from the centre.

He added that Nigeria has been unable to meet the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 persons. “But for a country our size to meet the one police man to 400 persons the UN required ratio, we will need to nearly triple our current police force, far more funding of the police, far more funding of the military and other security agencies is required. “We cannot realistically police a country like Nigeria centrally from Abuja, state police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go,” Osinbajo said.

Multiple groups and organizations in the country have publicly called for the creation of a state police system as part of efforts to improve security and decentralise the policing structure of the country.

For instance , the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has repeatedly advocated for the establishment of state police, saying it would help curb terrorism, banditry and other security challenges at the local level and that true federalism requires policing powers closer to the people.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the desirability or otherwise of state police in the country. While some legal minds opined that state police is desirable owing to increase in crime rate across the country, others believed it is an invitation to anarchy. Speaking on the issue, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro (SAN), threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s push for the establishment of state police across the country, arguing that the present centralized policing structure can no longer effectively tackle the growing wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

“You will agree with me that the incidents that have increased the level of insecurity in Nigeria today, such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, human trafficking, ritual killings, cultism, herdsmen-farmer clashes, ethnic and communal conflicts, and armed robbery, are largely local crimes occurring in different communities.

“These crimes have persisted partly because the Nigeria Police Force, operating under a federal structure, is overstretched and unable to adequately respond to security demands across the country’s vast territory. “These local crimes have festered because of the inadequacy of the Nigerian Police Force to check them. This clearly shows that a single federal police system cannot adequately respond to security needs across the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and the various local government area.

“The rising wave of insecurity had further exposed the structural weaknesses of a centralised policing model in a diverse federal system like Nigeria. “It will be recalled that during the First Republic, Nigeria operated regional and local police formations. Therefore, state policing is not alien to our country’s legal history. “I therefore support the call of Mr. President for a proper constitutional framework for the establishment of state police for any state that wants it and can fund it.

“To the best of my knowledge, the major ground of opposition against state police is the fear or apprehension that state governors may abuse it for political or personal interests. This concern is genuine; however, it is not enough to justify rejection of state police in Nigeria today. “What we need to do is to put in place a constitutional framework and safeguards that address these concerns. I believe that was the recent advice or request of President Tinubu to the National Assembly”, Pedro said.

In his own reaction, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), said that community policing is a good system of security that should be introduced without further delay. He noted that developed countries are practising it to the extent that when a new person enters a community, such people are easily recognized through the efforts of the community police. Ahamba said: “Every community need to be guided by its members who knew virtually all the inhabitants of that community.

By that, crime rate will be reduced as there will be no hiding place for any offender”. A senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, while backing the president, said state policing is a good system of security that should be introduced without further delay. He noted that developed countries are practising it to the extent that when a new person enters a community, such people are easily recognized through the efforts of the community police.

“Every state and community need to be guided by its members who are known virtually by all the inhabitants of that community. By that, crime rate will be reduced as there will be no hiding place for any offender. “State policing, a model emphasising local collaboration, problem solving and proactive engagement, has been proposed as a transformative solution. But can this approach effectively address the nation’s deeply rooted insecurity challenges? “State policing is more than a law enforcement tactic, it is a philosophy aimed at fostering trust and collaboration between police and communities.

According to the immediate past Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, its core principles include partnership, prevention, problem-solving, and community engagement. “When implemented effectively, community policing shifts the focus from reactive measures to proactive crime prevention, targeting the root causes of insecurity. This approach is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where social, economic and ethnic tensions exacerbate crimes.

State police will be subject to abuse by local champions or overlords

“Tackling banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes in the country can be achieved through improved collaboration and communication between residents and security forces. “Community policing facilitates partnerships through regular forums, neighborhood watch programmes and citizen-led initiatives.

Traditional leaders and local institutions can play a vital role, using their influence to foster cooperation and resolve conflicts. “Community members are often the first to notice suspicious activities in their areas. By building trust, law enforcement can access this critical information, enabling preemptive action.

Trained officers working closely with locals can help identify crime hotspots and prevent attacks before they occur. “Many crimes in Nigeria are rooted in unemployment, poverty, and lack of education. Community policing can also integrate socioeconomic interventions, such as job creation programmes and youth engagement initiatives, to address these underlying causes.

“Additionally, involving NGOs and private sector partners can provide resources to support these efforts. However, community policing requires a robust legal foundation to define roles, ensure human rights protections, and establish oversight mechanisms. “Decentralising police operations by empowering state and local units will enhance their ability to address communityspecific challenges.

“There have been success stories that demonstrate the potential of community policing. For instance, in the recent attacks on Anyiin and Ayilamo in Benue State, where militia herdsmen killed dozens and displaced thousands, local groups like the Ayatutu Cultural and Social Development Initiative (AYACASODI) mobilised to defend their community from the invading insurgents. “Integrating such grassroots movements into formal security frameworks can amplify the impact of community policing, there is also Amotekun in some parts of the South West of the country doing exploits.

“Traditional leaders, religious institutions, and civil society organizations must work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to create an environment where trust and cooperation flourish”, Ruya said. Another senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, was also in support of the president’s action, saying the country needs a police structure that is rooted in the communities. He said: “We are pretending that one command structure can police over 200 million people across extremely diverse territories. It cannot work in 2025, and it did not even work effectively in earlier decades.

The resurgence of kidnappings is simply exposing that structural weakness. “Every time something tragic happens, we deploy soldiers or mobile police. But this is not sustainable. We need a policing system that is rooted in the communities , people who know the terrain, the families, the routes, the customs, and the early warning signs. “Security starts at the grassroots, not from Abuja. When a kidnapping occurs in a village, the first responders are not federal authorities, but local people.

We need professionally trained, well-regulated community or state-level police that can respond instantly. “A Divisional Police Officer may not move decisively because he is bound by protocols. Kidnappers, on the other hand, have no protocols. That mismatch is why we are losing the battle in many places.” Expressing contrary views, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, opined that the country should maintain the Nigeria Police on the exclusive legislative list of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“The idea of having a state police is a good one, but the time is not ripe for it yet. We should remember that Nigeria started as a British colony, indeed a creation by a foreign power and thereby any institution like the Nigeria Police which emphasizes our image as a nation, as one country should be encouraged for now. “The argument in favour of state police is understandable in the sense that with the knowledge of their environment, the state police will be more efficient and effective in crime detection and investigation. But the disadvantages are more and especially state police will be subject to abuse by local champions or overlords.

“The advantages of having state police; that is, efficiency and effectiveness of crime detection and investigation as a result of local knowledge can equally be achieved administratively in the existing structure of the Nigeria Police. “Indeed, there is a policy which I believe should be in place in the sense that officers of the rank of Inspector of Police and below should be posted to their local government of origin.

By so doing, the advantages of local knowledge or knowledge of the environment will be assessed by such officers who are actually the field men and women in the Nigeria Police who perform the task of crime detection and investigation and not the superior officers.

“On a last note, I wish to appeal to Nigerians to appreciate the role of the police in the society. Nigerians should cooperate with the police in all aspects of their work instead of being skeptical and critical of the police all the time. We must not stay aloof from the police because after all police are part of the society.

“For now, the police must remain national, but for the future and when the time is ripe, state police is the ideal”, he stated. Speaking in the same vein, a public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that the upsurge in kidnapping, doesn’t, in itself, invalidate the argument for state police; instead, it exposes a deeper malaise.

Mahmud said: “Policing structures, whether federal or state, matter only to the extent that those who wield them act with purpose, integrity and seriousness. We can debate decentralised policing, improved intelligence networks, or community-based security frameworks, but none of these will work if the power elites remain indifferent to the fate of our country.

“The real question is not whether we should create new policing architectures, but whether those entrusted with authority genuinely care enough to protect Nigeria, invest in its security, and hold themselves accountable for failure? “Beyond institutional reforms, what is needed is a moral and political awakening at the top, a leadership class willing to treat insecurity as an existential threat rather than a passing inconvenience.

“Strengthening local intelligence, deploying technology for surveillance, investing in economic stability in vulnerable communities, and enforcing real consequences for security lapses can all help curb kidnappings, but only if driven by leaders who see Nigeria as a shared home, not a harvest field. In the end, no measure will succeed until those who hold power decide, finally, to take this country seriously”.