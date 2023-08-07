Dust over Tinubu’s expanded ministerial list

‘Expanded cabinet’ll push up cost of governance’

In strictly legal terms, what is the difference between the old and new copyright law? The difference lies in the depth of protection that has been granted visa-vis the liability that follows the infringement of any Section of the Act. Hitherto, it has been a bit difficult to draw a line on what constitutes a criminal act under the old law.

But it is much more definitive now in the new law. Besides, there has been a lot of haziness in the online space. It’s by arguments and logic that we applied to engage people who are involved in online piracy and infringement under the old law. But now, it has become clearer that when there is an online infringement, the owner of the copyright has power to move in and seek for compensation. One of the ways the owner of the copyright can move in is to lodge complaint to the site or platform owner to take down the offending acts.

Then, another difference is that the new law gives more powers to the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), which is the regulatory and enforcement authority, to be more assertive in their activities. The new law also give some advantages to visually impaired persons to explore copyright works without much attachment to infringing act

. How does the new law protect the owner of Intellectual property? The new law gives the owner of intellectual property more authority over his rights by relying on his own efforts, those of Collective Management Organizations (CMO) like the MCSN or government’s authority, like that of the NCC to go after an infringer.

So, the owner has three options for him to be in charge of his intellectual property. What are the consequences of using a piece of music without permission under the new law? One of the consequences is that anyone that indulges in such action will pay heavy damages. The individual can even be jailed for failing to get the license before using the music. An injunction may also be placed on the individual concerned by the court. In essence, a civil and criminal action can be filed against the culprit simultaneously.

Is it true that the new law is the creation of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) No. The NCC initiated it through the Ministry of Justice and the stakeholders later gathered to back it up. We made inputs and contributions to it. I can also speak of about twenty associations that participated in the public hearing before the Senate. So, we can’t really say the new law is a creation of the NCC.

Does the law make more money for composers and authors? Definitely. It depends on how composers and authors go about exploiting the opportunity provided by the law. Like we are doing in MCSN, for instance, we look at wherever music is being exploited, particularly for business purposes. We go in there and made the culprits obtain our license and pay, failure which we seek legal redress.

Has the new law take care of all the shortcomings of the old law? This has been done to a large extent. Even though, nothing made of man can be perfect. But, we will continue to test the new law until we start to discover the weak points before looking at how to strengthen them. I believed that the development of a law is in the testing. So, I think it’s a continuos exercise.

What are the responsibilities of users of music to the creators under the new law? Under the new law, users of music are expected to approach the copyright owners before going ahead to use the work. They must not assume that since no one has come to them, they are free to use the works. The responsibility is on them to first seek the permission of owners before proceeding with the usage of the works to avoid any liability. The users can approach us to get the license for them to use the work. What has been the impact of the new law on the copyright industry? It’s just about two months that new law was released to the public. It was signed in March this year by former President Muhammadu Buhari. But, it was only released in May.

The agitations about the new law started in 2012 owing to feelings in some quarters that copyright owners were not adequately protected, among other issues. One of the impacts of the new law on the industry is that users are now more responsive. How does the new law impacts on the membership of MCSN? The membership of MCSN is growing by the minute. As we speak now, people are registering online filling their membership forms, sending in their deeds “Having made the nominations, I think Nigerians should allow the president to begin the journey. If he spends six months in office, it would then become obvious to those who have the power and those of us who do not have the power as to whether it is working or it is not working”, one of them said.

Another one said: “Rather than trimming down the size of ministerial nominees to reflect the realities on ground, Mr President is making them to be 48. “You see this issue of sacrifice, it is the poor that they are milking. Look at the senators, how much were they given to buy cars and yet a lot of Nigerians cannot afford a meal per day”. The above quotes were part of divergent views expressed by some senior lawyers while baring their minds on the propriety of the ministerial nominees list recently sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu. The proponents of the action said the president should be given time to work on his plans for the country. However, those in opposition said the president’s action called for serious concerns, particularly at this austere times in the nation’s history.

Tinubu’s list and those of his predecessors

President Tinubu has set the record for the highest number of ministerial nominees in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic (1999 to date) with 48 names. His predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, submitted 42 names as ministerial nominees for his second term in office 2019.

The immediate past president had listed 36 names as ministerial nominees in his first term. In 2011, Former President Goodluck Jonathan sent the names of 33 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation as ministers in his cabinet. Out of the 33 names, 9 were from the Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration following his demise. The late President, Umaru Yar’adua had earlier in 2007 announced a ministerial list of 39 names, comprising of 32 men and 7 women. Upon his assumption of office in 1999, former President Olusegun Obasanjo named 42 individuals as ministerial nominees. Obasanjo later reviewed his cabinet and reduce the number of ministers to 40, prior to his leaving office in 2007.

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

On July 28, 2023, the president forwarded the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate for screening and confirmation. Those on the list included Abubakar Momoh (Edo); Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi); Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina); Hannatu Musawa (Katsina); Uche Nnaji (Enugu); Betta Edu (Cross River); Doris Uzoka (Imo); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Ezenwo Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Muhammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa). Others are; Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Ekperipe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom); Nkeiruka Onyejocha (Abia); Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo); Stella Okotete (Delta);of assignments and so on.

So, the new law has really impacted on MCSN membership. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (Anambra); Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto); Dele Alake (Ekiti) and Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara). Also, on the list are; Mohammad Idris (Niger); Olawale Edun (Ogun); Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Imman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa); Ali Pate (Bauchi); Joseph Utsev (Benue); Abubakar Kyari (Borno); John Enoh (Cross River) and Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba). Meanwhile, the second batch containing 19 ministerial nominees was on August 2, 2023, forwarded to the red chamber for screening and confirmation. The fresh ministerial nominees are; Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (Kano), Dr Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Mairiga Mahmood Bongunu (Kano), Isiak Salako and Tunji Alausa (Lagos). Others are; Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Lola Ade John and Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi). Equally, on the list are; Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Senator Heineken Lokpobori (Bayelsa), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT). The name of Festus Keyamo (SAN) from Delta state was later added to the list.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking on the list of ministerial nominees submitted by President Tinubu to the Senate. They however expressed divergent views on the issue.

In his submissions on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s expanded cabinet, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Awa Kalu, pleaded that Nigerians should allow the president work for at least three months before any criticism of his government. Kalu said: “He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches.

We are just starting the present democratic experiment. Having made the nominations, I think Nigerians should allow the president to begin the journey. If he spends six months in office, it would then become obvious to those who have the power and those of us who do not have the power as to whether it is working or it is not working. “He has nominated 48 people and the suggestion at the moment is that he is going to break some ministries, and probably he will still have minister of state.

So, let’s allow him three months to experiment. Certainly, within three months, we would know whether it is a mistake or not”. Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wale Adesokan, referred to the constitution which empowers the president to nominate at least one from each state, adding that the president has not done anything wrong with the nomination of 48 ministers so long as each state of the federation is represented. But on his part, Amobi Nzelu (SAN), while noting that It is the prerogative of President Tinubu to submit the ministerial list to the National Assembly, said it has to be one per each state. According to the SAN, “I don’t know where the additional twelve nominees are coming from and for what purpose are they being put there.

“Rather than trimming down the size of ministerial nominees to reflect the realities on ground, Mr President is making them to be 48. “You see this issue of sacrifice, it is the poor that they are milking. Look at the senators, how much were they given to buy cars and yet alot of Nigerians cannot afford a meal per day. This is uncalled-for”. In his comments, the Deputy Director of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP), Kolawole Oluwadare, said, “cutting the number of ministers will go a long way in reducing the cost of governance in Nigeria. But that is just a tiny part of it.

There are various instances that throw up waste in governance. A good example would be the pensions paid to deputy governors and governors in more than twenty states in Nigeria. “Another avenue is security votes that goes to most public officers in Nigeria. Another avenue of waste is the amount that goes to the National Assembly.

“The findings on the report of the Auditor-General of the Federation annually that details how billions of naira are not accounted for by MDAs should not be thrown out. “I have provided four examples to show that the number of ministers, while is an indication of high cost of government, is not at the root of the high cost of governance”, he stated.