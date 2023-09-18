Dust over Presidential election Tribunal’s verdict on Abuja status

The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the recent declaration by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is just like every other states in the federation and does not enjoy any special status.

This is because some Abuja indigenes have vowed to approach the court to ensure that the existing status of the FCT is altered. They said they are approaching the court to demand that like every other states in the country, the FCT should have its own Governor, Senators, House of Representatives members and a House of Assembly.

The plan was revealed in a post made on the verified X account, formerly known as Twitter, of a former spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala,

Bwala, in the post, said they will be making the demand following the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgement, which stated that Abuja is just like any other state.

Bwala’s statement reads: “Following the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgement which states to the effect that Abuja is just like any other state; I am hearing that the natives of Abuja are approaching the court for an order mandating the Federal Government to let them produce their Governor and 3 Senators amongst other peculiarities of a state.

“What is good for Guinea is also good for Uganda.lollllllllll”

New Telegraph Law recalls that the 5-man panel of the Court headed by Justice Haruna Tsamani had while delivering judgement in a petition filed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to challenge the election of President Bola Tinubu, dismissed the claim by the petitioner that 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is needed to win the presidential election.

The Tribunal held that FCT is like other states of the federation, hence, the residents have no special privileges as the petitioners claimed.

The court had further held that the Labour Party’s “interpretation of Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution is completely fallacious, if not outrightly ridiculous”.

Section 134 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) stipulates that a presidential candidate must attain or score a majority of votes cast in a presidential election, where two or more candidates are involved, and at least 25% in two-thirds of the 36 states and FCT to meet the constitutional requirement to be declared as duly elected President of Nigeria.

Previous lawsuit on Abuja status

Prior to this latest move by the Abuja Indigenes, a group under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) had sometimes in February 2023 dragged the Federal Government to court demanding for the establishment of a political structure similar to that of the 36 states of the federation.

In a statement, the youth wing of AOIYEO, said it had already filed a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/85/2023 to this effect at an FCT High Court. The suit, according to the statement, was filed on behalf of the organization by The Registered Trustees of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation.

The group added that the suit was intended to make the court order the President and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to establish the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, functionaries and political structure to enable the indigenes of the FCT Abuja to participate in elections akin to House of Assembly and governorship elections scheduled for March 11, 2023.

In the suit which was filed by the group through their lawyer, James Egah, on 6th February, 2023, in an FCT High Court, the following arguments were put forward:

“In 1979, 1983, 1991, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, Governorship and House of Assembly elections were conducted nationwide in the states of the federation except for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“That on the 11th day of March, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections will be conducted nationwide in the 36 states of the federation except for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“That the Nigerian citizens who are indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory are the only people who do not enjoy representation in the state government with a Legislative body akin to the State House of Assembly and an Executive body akin to that of a state Governor.

“That the citizens of Nigeria who are indigenes of FCT-Abuja are the only people in Nigeria not accorded the privilege and right to participate in elections to vote and to stand for elections into legislative and executive bodies akin to state House of Assemble and Governor of a state like their counterparts in the 36 states of the Federation.

“That the citizens of Nigeria who are indigenes of Abuja are the only people in Nigeria that are subjected to the practical application of Federal Laws, Federal Executive and Legislative bodies and administrative or executive actions of the Federal Government by virtue of Section 299(a)(b), 301, 302 of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act(as amended) as such a flagrant violation of their fundamental rights to the dignity of the person, freedom from discrimination.

“That indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory are the only people who are governed by a Minister as a Governor acting for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That no Minister has ever been appointed by the President from among the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory who have been non-indigenes since its creation in 1976.

“That indigenes of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are the only people who have been deprived of a 2nd tier system of government in a country that is practising federalism.

“It is highly disturbing to see that the Nigerian citizens who are indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are the only people because of their place of origin and ethnic background not accorded privilege and rights particularly that flows from a 2nd tier system of government and dividends of democracy like their counterparts in the country.

“That indigenes of FCT Abuja are in a dire political strait which requires the President and National Assembly to exercise their legislative duty to go extra miles by extra-constitutional civil means such as applying the ‘Doctrine of Necessity” in consideration of the exigency to protect the well-being of the indigenes of FCT, Abuja and pass a ‘Resolution’ providing for a political arrangement for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja such as the Executive and Legislative bodies equal to the states of the federation for the purpose of elections into such offices as a matter of “necessity” to end the discrimination against the Applicant and those whose interest he seeks to protect”.

Consequently, the plaintiff is seeking the following reliefs: “A declaration that Section 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria equates Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with a State in status, and as such the failure of the respondents to provide administrative units and political structure for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, comprising a Legislative body and Executive body, akin to House of Assembly of a State and Governor of a state amounts to constitutional breach and a flagrant violation of fundamental rights of the applicant and the entire indigenes of FCT, Abuja to freedom from discrimination, dignity of persons as enshrined in Section 42 and 34 (I) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Articles 2, 3, 5, 13, 19 and 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement)Act. Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The plaintiff further prayed the court to give an order “directing the respondents, particularly the 1st respondent to give effect to Section 299, 301 and 302 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 18(b) of the Federal Capital Territory Act Cap. F6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to propose an executive bill or exercise his executive powers to establish for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, an elective functionary executive body akin to the Governor of a state wherein citizens of Nigeria in particular, indigenes of the FCT, Abuja, shall participate in elections to vote and stand to be voted for like their counterparts in the states of the federation on the 11th March, 2023 or any later date before the new democratic order on the 29th May, 2023 to end the discrimination against the indigenes of FCT Abuja”.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for an order “directing the respondents particularly, the 2nd respondent to give effect to Sections 4(2) Sub-section (4) (b); Section 303 of the 1999 Constitution to embark on “accelerated passage of the bill” to create administrative units and political structure for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to enable the indigenes of FCT Abuja to participate in elections akin to states House of Assembly and Governorship elections scheduled for 11th March, 2023 or on any later date before the inauguration of a new democratic order on the 29th May, 2023 and thereby end the discrimination of the applicants and the indigenes of FCT, Abuja”.

Alternatively, the plaintiff prayed the court to grant an order “directing the respondents particularly the 2nd respondent to as a matter of “urgency” and “exigency” applying the “Doctrine of Necessity” pass a Resolution allowing elections to be conducted into designated Executive and Legislative bodies in whatever manner for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja wherein the indigenes of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja could participate to vote and be voted for in the elections akin to the House of Assembly of a State and Governor of a State scheduled for the 11th March, 2023 or any later date before the inauguration of a new democratic order on 29th May, 2023 and thereby end the discrimination against the applicant and indigenes of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja”.

Other reliefs sought are an order “directing the respondents, particularly the 1st respondent to give effect to the provisions of Section 147(3) 302 of the 1999 Constitution and immediately appoint a Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja from among the indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The sum N15,000,000.000.000.00 (Fifteen Trillion Naira) only for the applicants and the entire indigenes of FCT, Abuja as damages for the infringement of their fundamental rights of freedom from discrimination and dignity of person for the past epochs of democratic dispensation in Nigeria from 1979 to date they have suffered, the deprivations and non-participation in elections into legislative and executive bodies akin to a State House of Assembly and Governorship of a State and all benefits, privileges and rights inherent thereto.

“The sum N1,000,000.000.000.00 (One Trillion Naira) only for the applicants and the indigenes of FCT, Abuja as damages for the infringement of their fundamental rights of freedom from discrimination against the appointment of a Minister of the Federal Republic Nigeria for the past epochs of democratic dispensation”.

Lawyers position

Speaking on the issue, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said that the nation’s capital Territory Abuja, should be allowed to fully enjoy the benefits of a state status and produce three Senators instead of the present situation where the FCT produces just one Senator in the Senate.

Olajengbesi, who is the Managing Partner at an Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, said it would be tantamount to double standards and grave injustice for Abuja to produce one Senator whilst the Tribunal allowed the arguments of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 25 per cent FCT votes stand.

Olajengbesi said: “According to Section 48 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), there shall be three senators each from the 36 states of the Federation and one from the FCT. However, in the light of the Tribunal’s verdict on FCT having no special status and being equal to other states in Nigeria, this section of the constitution should be modified forth to allow Abuja indigenes produce three senators like other states and a governor too just like other states. Anything short of this is injustice and double standards”.

Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Mr. Bright Enado, insisted that FCT should be treated as a State in Nigeria.

“By the provision of Section 299 of the Constitution, I am of the opinion that the FCT should be concluded in the law to have all the paraphernalia of a state , which are Governor and State House of Assembly.

“I think the move by the FCT indigenes is in a right direction. Section 299(1) of the Constitution provides that the provisions of the Constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as if it were one of the States of the Federation. It means that, the FCT is the 37th State.

“So, Section 134 of the Constitution which provides that “not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of All The States *And* the FCT” means 25 States or 24 States plus the FCT. Winning the FCT by a candidate, is not compulsory.

“In Baba-Panya v President, F. R. N. (2018) 15 NWLR (Pt. 1643) 395 the Court of Appeal held inter alia: “It is therefore, doubtlessly clear that by virtue of Section 299 of the Constitution of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory is in law a State. In others words, the Federal Capital Territory should be treated as one of the States in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It follows therefore, that bodies like the Federal Capital Development Authority are to be regarded as an agency of “a State”, independent of the Federal Government. It would appear that the only relationship existing between the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory, is that its executive and legislative powers and duties are exercised for it by the President through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the National Assembly respectively. From the provision of Section 299(a), where the President through the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Acts, he does so as a Governor of a State, so also where the National Assembly legislates for Abuja, it does so as a State House of Assembly”

“If this is being done indirectly, then I think it should be legalise”, Enado said. However, expressing divergent views, another senior lawyer, Timileyin Ojo, said: “Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution has suddenly occupied the centre stage, in the decision on who should be declared as the winner of the Presidential election.

“It seems to me that proponents of separate treatment of FCT are interpreting Section 134 of the Constitution in isolation of other relevant provisions of the same Constitution. FCT is like a State, but definitely not a State. FCT is the Federal Capital. It is not the capital of any State, the way Ikeja served as capital of Lagos State when Lagos was the Nation’s capital. FCT has no State or Deputy State Governor.

“The executive powers of FCT vests in Mr President. FCT also has no separate legislative body. National Assembly legislates for FCT.

“FCT is also not one of the 36 States of the Federation listed in Section 3(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

“With this provision, it will be needless for the FCT Indigenes to seek for governor and other provisions of a state”.