Dust over FG’s push for creation of global anti-graft court

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the plans by the Federal Government to create an International Anti-corruption Court to help in tackling graft locally and internationally. While some of the lawyers said that the plan is on order, others frowned at it, saying it will be a waste and abuse of resources. The lawyers bared their minds at the weekend while reacting to a comment by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that plans are in top gear by the Federal Government to create an International Anti-corruption Court. Fagbemi, represented by a Deputy Director (Public Prosecution), Yusuf Abdullahi Abdulkadir, spoke during the 33rd Anti-Corruption Situation Room organised by a rights group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, also known as HEDA Resource Centre, in collaboration with Integrity Initiatives International. According to the AGF, the Federal Government is considering the growing demand for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC), describing it as a paradigm shift in its approach to combating corruption at the global level.

He said: “Nigeria, as a country that has been deeply affected by corruption could benefit significantly from the establishment of an International Anti-corruption Court. Such a court could provide a platform to address cases that involve individuals and assets located abroad, often tied to grand corruption schemes that have a devastating impact on Nigeria’s development efforts. “It could serve as an additional tool to complement and strengthen the nation’s domestic anti-corruption efforts. The corrosive impact of corruption on Nigeria’s development, stability and prosperity cannot be overstated”. While describing corruption, in all its ramifications, as a great threat to the stability, progress and development of nations around the world, the AGF said graft was a cancer that knows no boundaries, undermines trust, weakens institutions, hampers economic growth and perpetuates social injustice. In his speech at the occasion, HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraj, lamented that “many corrupt people are getting elevated to higher places”.

“You can see ministers who are accused of corruption being returned to office. Some of them are becoming ministers, some governors who are still standing trial and ministers are now heads of agencies, and quite a number of them are currently at the federal and state levels,” he said. Past efforts at creating anti-graft court New Telegraph Law recalls that in 2017, as part of the anticorruption policy of the then President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, an Executive Bill for the establishment of a special court clothed with exclusive jurisdiction to try corruption cases was submitted to the National Assembly. Also on July 14, 2022 , the former president also called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders, while urging African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption, and create more disincentives for pilfering of public funds. Buhari made that call in his recorded remark to celebrate the African Day of Anti-Corruption.

“Distinguished participants and fellow African leaders, corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable. I have monitored the fight against corruption in Africa and I can see both successes and drawbacks. The battle must continue for the sake of the continent and its people no matter the difficulties. “In Nigeria, the fight against corruption has been vigorous since 2015. A lot has been achieved in the areas of arrest, prosecution, conviction, asset recovery and anti-corruption laws. “I must admit that the fight has not been a bed of roses. Truly, a lot of more work in many fronts is required. For example, civil and public servants must be ethical and professional at all times. The private sector must contribute in curving corruption. The international community needs to close safe havens. The judiciary requires more impetus. Perhaps, an International Anti-corruption Criminal Court is needed,” he said.

In a related development, the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, also intervened in a decisive manner by issuing a directive to all Heads of Courts in Nigeria to create special courts for the exclusive trial of corruption cases. To make a success of the directive, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the Chief Judges of the States, and the Federal Capital Territory were directed by CJN to issue Practice Directions to accelerate determination of corruption cases. In addition, the Supreme Court (Criminal Appeals) Practice Directions 2013, Court of Appeal (Criminal Appeals) Practice Directions 2013, and Court of Appeal (Fast Track) Practice Directions 2014, as well as the Federal High Court Practice Directions, 2013 issued by the Heads of the respective courts were put to use as they are designed to give priority to the trial and appeals arising from cases of corruption, money laundering, terrorism, rape, kidnapping and human trafficking. NGO, lawyers speak Meanwhile, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has thrown its weight behind the move by the Federal Government to establish an International Anti-Corruption Court. CACOL made this known in a press statement issued last Thursday by its Director, Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo, on behalf of its Chairman, Debo Adeniran.

The statement reads: “We received the news that government is considering the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court with great delight, it is indeed a step in the right direction considering the pervasiveness of corruption in the country. However, we believe that Nigeria needs more than just legal frameworks to win the war against corruption. “There is a need to establish strong synergy and partnerships among the anti-corruption agencies and the present administration should also come out with its anti-corruption stance as this is vital to the success of its anticorruption crusade. The president must counter the narrative that the anti-corruption war is only being waged in the executive branch. “With the advancement in technology today, most of the looting or financial manipulations would be effectively prevented and detected ab initio if we focused more on prevention and greater accountability and independence of organs saddled with oversight and embrace egovernance as a matter of urgency”.

Speaking in the same vein, a former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Tosin Ojaomo, noted that the need to create special courts for prosecution of corruption cases is long overdue. Ojaomo said: “At this point in our national life, we will all agree that the biggest problem facing us as a people today is the menace of corruption, unfortunately former President Muhammadu Buhari understand the gravity of the problem when he said if we don’t kill corruption in Nigeria, corruption will kill us, the question is, did he kill corruption when he had the opportunity? I reserve the answers for another day. “It is obvious with the turn of events that corruption is killing our country and if we fail to kill it with a sledge hammer, it may put an end to the life of this country. Every problem in Nigeria today is tied to corruption, whether it is security, health, education, someone is somewhere pilfering our national resources at the detriment of our people.

“We must act before it is too late, I have always advocate that if we can make laws to ensure that the punishment for corruption and corrupt practices should be at least death by hanging, we should enforce the law which provides for life imprisonment for anyone convicted for corruption”. Ojaomo was corroborated by Biodun Olugbemide who also believed that the special anti-graft court is desirable to cure the unnecessary delay in justice. “First and foremost, we need to know that this is not coming up for the first time. About eight years ago, this came up under the regime of the former president Muhammadu Buhari, with Prof. Itse Sagay to act as the committee chairman. “One tends to ask, with the emergence of these special courts, what then happens to the regular courts? Is the emergence of these special courts not as a result of the failure of the regular courts? “It is also necessary to know what problems the anti graft courts are setting out to solve. The former president, in his remarks, once said that we must kill corruption before corruption kills us. To that effect, he charged the National Judicial Council (NJC), to bring forth judges with integrity and impeccable character. “Having these noble reasons in mind, one tends to ask if the emergence of these special courts will not amount to the duplication of courts, and a waste of judicial resources.

“Will the establishment of these courts hasten the adjudication of corruption-related cases? “I am of the opinion that, while it might appear as a duplication of courts, yet, I believe it is necessary at this time, as it will ensure that corruption cases are dispensed of within time frame that will be satisfactory to the people”, the lawyer said. An Abuja-based lawyer, Bright Enado, was also of the views that the creation of special courts will solve the problem of criminal justice in the country because special courts dedicated to handling corruption-related matters will help expedite trials and decongest the general courts.

Enado said: “The judge will be in a position to handle particular cases within a particular period. This will also help judges come out with procedures that will help the judicial process. And the timeline allotted for such cases will go a long way to reduce the level of speculated corruption within the judiciary. “A judge who is trying people for graft, will have the eyes of the whole world on him. For the Federal Government to have considered the establishment of such court, means that it appreciate the challenges in the process of prosecuting such cases and as such, they deserve special attention. “But asides the creation of special courts, it should also be noted that for prosecution of these cases, competent hands should be engaged. “Prosecution of economic crimes cannot be won in court alone; it must be won from the point of proper investigation on allegations. After proper investigation, let the cases be assigned to lawyers whose due diligence has been the hallmark of their practice. “There should also be a practice direction mandating accelerated hearing of graft cases and sanction should be placed on persons that intend to drag the cases back either from the prosecution or defence. “If it is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria that intends to disrupt the case with frivolous applications or the other, let such a person be stripped of his rank. “Discipline should be instilled through the practice and procedures in courts and not just establishing courts. We do not have all the funds to waste when we can ensure sanity is brought into a system”.

However, in opposing the plan by the Federal Government, Seyi Arowosebe expressed concerns that it might be another means of abusing or wasting public funds. “In one sense, I feel there are enough courts to handle disputes between citizens and criminal cases between the state and the citizens. “Why do I say that? The FCT Abuja, where I practice for example, has 58 judges in 58 courts. Why can’t we map out three to four of these judges and let them attend to antigraft cases only? “We should learn to maximize what we have rather than continue to overburden the lean budget. “Again, the fact that the federal government is the one considering the creation of this special anti-graft court reminds us of the need for judicial autonomy. “The judicial arm of government has to be allowed to decide for itself how its resources are spent and how to expand its scope. As long as the judicial arm of government is subject to the dictates of the executive, creating this special anti-graft court is another bogus project that seeks to score a political goal”, Arowosebe said. Speaking in the same vein, Festus Ogboru said that there is no need to create a special court to hear corruption cases . According to him, “one of our major problem in Nigeria is that we don’t take time to research and analyse why some things or actions are not working before attempting to correct it.

“How will the creation of special courts solve the problem of slow pace of justice delivery? By creating more courts, we cannot solve the problem. I think we should focus on the procedure of adjudication in the country as a way out of the problem rather than creating special courts. “We should look among other things at what rules are to be amended to enhance quick dispensation of justice. Necessary equipment should also be supplied to existing judges to work with. Why won’t cases be delayed when judges are still writing in long hands? Why are there no recorders for proceedings? These are some of the issues to be addressed. Let’s find the cause of a problem before we look for a solution. “What of the take home of judges , is it encouraging enough to make them go extra miles in the discharge of their duties ? Is there any special policy incase health issue arises?. “These are what the executive and legislature are enjoying. So, why is it that what is food for the gander is not food for the goose?. “If the special court is created, who are the judges that will be posted there? Are they not from the crop of the judges we are having already, who are not being treated well? “For me, creating a special court will only create more problem for the nation’s judiciary. As far as I am concerned, it is the human management of a place that matters and not the change of name or something else. The important thing is for those in charge to know their responsibilities and carry them out”.