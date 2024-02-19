Dust over FG’s plan to allow UK lawyers practice in Nigeria

Some senior lawyers have expressed strong opposition to the bilateral agreement between the Federal Government and United Kingdom, allowing lawyers from UK to practice in Nigeria. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend said such arrangement will compromise Nigeria’s legal space. Nigeria and the UK had last Tuesday signed a new trade agreement to boost trade and investment between both countries. The agreement tagged the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) is also expected to unlock new opportunities for UK and Nigerian businesses. “The Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) is the first the UK has signed with an African country and is designed to grow the UK and Nigeria’s already thriving trading relationship, which totalled £7 billion in the year to September 2023,” the British High Commission Nigeria said in a press statement. The said agreement was signed by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, alongside her counterpart and Nigeria’s Trade Minister, Doris Uzoka-Anite, in Abuja.

Qualification to practice as a lawyer in Nigeria

Just like every other profession in other countries. There are certain and specific criteria that must be fulfilled before one can be qualified as a lawyer to practice in Nigeria. For anybody to be a lawyer in Nigeria, the person must first obtain an LL. B (Bachelor of Laws) degree from a university, whose Faculty of Law is duly accredited by both the National Universities Commission and the Council of Legal Education. Subsequently, he must obtain a BL (Barrister at Law) certificate from the Nigerian Law School. To be a lawyer and practice in Nigeria, one must possess two qualifications – LL. B and BL. The Nigerian Law School runs for one year and at the end of one year, persons who are able to have First Class, Second Class Upper or Pass will be called to the Nigerian Bar, but those who fail to obtain any of those grades will have to go for a resit exam. In the Law School, courses offered are Civil Litigation, Criminal Litigation, Property Law Practice, Corporate Law Practice, and Law in Practice.

Persons who study law outside Nigeria

Nigerians can study law outside the country provided such foreign schools are among those recognized by the Council of Legal Education because after graduating from a foreign school, a Nigerian must come back and attend the Law School for one and half years, if the person desires to practise law in Nigeria. The extra six months that this category of persons spend in the law school are meant to teach them some courses that are peculiar to the Nigerian legal system such as constitutional law, criminal law, Nigerian legal system and land law. A lawyer who can practice in Nigeria is a person who has been trained as one and has been enrolled in the Register of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Barrister and Solicitor.

LPA ACT

Legal Practitioners Act is the law regulating the affairs of lawyers in Nigeria . This law has however provided for who can practice in Nigeria. Section 3(1) of LPA on Establishment of the Body of Benchers provided that (1) There shall be a body of legal practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession in Nigeria to be known as ‘The Body of Benchers’ which shall be responsible for the formal call to the Bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners. Section 2(1) of LPA on Entitlement To Practise states that Subject to the provisions of this Act, a person shall be entitled to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor if, and only if, his name is on the roll. Section 7(1) of LPA on Enrolment says ‘Subject to the provisions of this Section, a person shall be entitled to have his name enrolled if and if (a) he has been called to the Bar by the Benchers, and (b) he produces a certificate of his call to the Bar to the Registrar. Section 4(1) of LPA on Call To Bar states that ‘Subject to the provisions of this Section, a person shall be entitled to be called to the Bar if — (a) he is a citizen of Nigeria; (b) he produces a qualifying certificate to the Benchers; and (c) he satisfies the Benchers that he is of good character”.

FG disowns agreement

About two days after the said agreement, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investments, Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed that there was no provision in the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) between the governors of Nigerian and the United Kingdom (UK), allowing UKlicensed lawyers to practice law in Nigeria. Ms Uzoka-Anite admitted that it was an error on the part of her ministry to include that as part of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) signed by governments of the two nations on Tuesday. The trade minister had in a series of posts on X, hours after the agreement was formalised, said, “Regrettably, our earlier report erroneously suggest that Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that allows lawyers licensed in the United Kingdom to practice in Nigeria. “We wish to state emphatically that there is no such provision or agreement in the MOU. “As it currently stands, foreign licensed lawyers (including those licensed in the U.K.) cannot practice in Nigeria, as categorically stated in the MOU”. She, however, added, “We recognise that cross jurisdictional practice between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is still an on-going conversation amongst relevant stakeholders within the legal practitioners community in Nigeria, and this was reflected in the MOU.”

NBA, lawyers react

However, reacting, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through its President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), stated that UzokaAnite’s clarification on the legal services provision of the agreement was an afterthought, saying details of the document remain shrouded in secrecy. NBA consequently faulted the said agreement, adding that it puts Nigeria and its legal profession at a disadvantage. While noting that the agreement will compromise Nigeria’s legal space, the lawyers’ umbrella body vowed to resist it by all means necessary within the ambit of the law. Recalling his previous interactions with the Law Society of England & Wales and the Bar Council of England & Wales, the NBA president said he registered the association’s “opposition to a bilateral agreement between the Government of Nigeria and that of the United Kingdom on legal services”. He however called on lawyers in Nigeria “to brace up for the struggle ahead,” adding that “The NBA under my leadership will not allow any incursion into our legal space.” In his comments, an Abuja-based lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, said the agreement is one-sided and consequently puts legal practitioners in Nigeria at a disadvantageous level. “Even if it is a reciprocal arrangement, how many Nigerian lawyers have the wherewithal and the desire to simply start a practice in the UK? what is the quality of briefs they’ll get over there compared to the ones UK lawyers will get in Nigeria? “Moreover, to accommodate this inimical idea, there has to be an amendment of the Legal Practitioners Act. And who will issue the UK lawyers stamp and seal to practice under our jurisdiction? The questions are numerous”, he said. Speaking in the same vein, another Abuja-based lawyer, Seyi Arowosebe, argued that the purported agreement is ill-advised. “An agreement cannot override the Legal Practitioner Act (the Act), which is an Act of the National Assembly. “The Act already defnes who a legal practitioner is in Nigeria, who can practice law in Nigeria. The agreement cannot waive the requirement a person must comply with before the right to practice law in Nigeria can be earned. “Again, for the agreement to be balanced as it purports to be bilateral, Nigerian legal practitioners must be granted similar rite of passage to practice law in the UK. Anything short of this is dead on arrival. It will not work”.