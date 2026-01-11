Durotoye: How We’ll Change The System In 2027

Speaking on The Exchange Podcast, hosted by Olufemi Soneye, Fela Durotoye described Nigeria’s recent election cycles as part of a long-term political awakening that is steadily weakening entrenched power structures. “In 2019, we tapped the system,” Durotoye said. “We knocked on it and discovered it wasn’t as invincible as we were told.”

He explained that the election marked a psychological breakthrough. “People realised that nobody stopped us from contesting,” he said. “The fear barrier was broken.” According to him, 2019 was not about winning power but changing perception. “

It showed Nigerians that participation was possible,” he said. He pointed to voter registration figures as evidence. “Seventeen million new voters registered after that election,” Durotoye said. “That doesn’t happen by accident.” The 2023 election, he said, deepened the disruption.

“In 2023, we shook the system,” he stated. “Old assumptions collapsed.” Durotoye rejected narratives of failure. “People who say nothing changed are not paying attention,” he said. “Change does not happen in one leap.” He described political reform as cumulative.

“Every election removes fear, increases courage and builds structure,” he said. Looking ahead, Durotoye expressed confidence about the future. “In 2027, we will change the system,” he declared. He likened the movement to natural forces.

“This is like a Tsunami,” he said. “You don’t stop it; you prepare for it.” According to him, the movement is organic. “Nobody owns it,” Durotoye said. “It is driven by citizens.” He warned that entrenched interests underestimate the moment.

“They think Nigerians will get tired,” he said. “But hunger for justice doesn’t expire.” Durotoye said youth participation was key. “Young people are no longer spectators,” he said. “They are stakeholders.” He urged patience and persistence.

“Real change is not dramatic; it is deliberate,” he said. Rejecting despair, he added, “Nigeria is not regressing; Nigeria is reorganising.” He concluded: “History will record that Nigerians refused to surrender their future.”