Durbar: Pay Us Two Years Compensation For Losses, Kano Tells FG

The Kano State Government has demanded compensation from the Federal Government for the economic and cultural losses incurred following the cancellation of the Sallah Durbar festivities for two consecutive years.

The state government is seeking compensation covering the past two years, citing the significant impact on local businesses, tourism, and cultural heritage.

The Nigeria Police Force had, for security reasons, placed a ban on all traditional Sallah activities in Kano over the last two years, including the iconic Durbar procession. The move was aimed at preventing a possible breakdown of law and order.

Despite the restrictions, the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, found an alternative way to mark this year’s Hawan Nassarawa, arriving at the Government House without the traditional horseback procession.

Speaking during the event, Emir Sanusi II reflected on the historic tension between the Federal Government and the Kano Emirate Council, noting that similar disputes date back to when the traditional institutions were headquartered in Sokoto.

“The misunderstanding between the Federal Government and Kano started when all traditional institutions were headquartered in Sokoto. All those involved in those historic disputes are gone today—and just like them, this will also pass. They will live to see us survive the storm,” the Emir stated.

He emphasized that banning horses would not stop the tradition. “If they ban horses, we will use cars. If they ban cars, we will walk on foot. If they stop that, we will stay indoors and still send our message,” Sanusi said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Uthman Tajjo, insisted that the Federal Government must compensate the state for the economic losses. He recalled that UNESCO had recognized the Durbar as an internationally acclaimed cultural tradition, which had previously attracted millions of tourists and generated significant revenue for the state.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibilities. The repeated ban on Durbar has killed many small and large-scale businesses. The Durbar is a major economic driver, and Kano has suffered unnecessarily,” Tajjo said.

Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, also weighed in, describing Emir Sanusi II as a knowledgeable leader who cannot be sidelined.

“He is not a villager. He understands life and governance. The Federal Government should allow peace to reign by lifting these persistent bans on the Durbar. If they do, even the central government will benefit,” Abdussalam concluded.

