Duport Midstream Crisis: Makinde, NCDMB, Kuku, Others Risk Jail For Defying Court’s Order

Contempt proceedings have been slammed on one of the partners of a leading law firm, Aluko & Oyebode, Mrs Oghogho Makinde; late Chief M. K. O. Abiola’s daughter, Mrs Bolaji Kuku; as well as the representative of NCDMB, Natuboh Onyesoh, for defying a court’s order.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos had on January 3, 2024, ordered parties in a suit marked: FHC/ L/CS/1984 /2023 between Norsad Capital Limited Ors and Platform Capital Management Limited & Ors to maintain the status quo.

The court in a Bench ruling held that: “parties, in this case, are hereby ordered to maintain status quo and parties are forbidden from doing anything to foist a fait accompli on the court”.

The judge made the order having heard Adeola Kembi, Esq., for the claimants, M.A. Oladiran, Esq., holding the brief of C. Adiukwu (SAN) for the 1st defendant, O. Oshobi (SAN) for the 2nd defendant/counter-claimant with F. T. Ayem, Esq., W. Ubiogwu Osita, Esq. F. Olusanya, for the 2nd defendant/counter-claimant, Akinwale Irokosu, Esq., for the 3rd defendant and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) for persons seeking to be joined by application dated 17th October, 2023.

But, in a blatant disobedience of the court order, the former Chairman, of Duport Midstream Company Ltd, Bolaji Kuku, in a notice of a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders of Duport Midstream Co Ltd, scheduled to hold on Thursday, the 18th day of January, 2024 referred to the notice from Oghogho Makinde who is not a shareholder of Duport Midstream.

The aforesaid Mrs. Kuku was said to have been removed at the board meeting held on 15th November 2023, for deliberate and persistent absence from meetings, according to the court papers seeking ratification of her removal in suit FHC/L/CS/2343/2023.

The matter came up before Hon. Justice Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on 15th January 2024.

Oghogho Makinde’s appointment as a receiver of Platform Capital is currently subject to litigation in the said suit. However, despite the pending case against her appointment as a receiver, Oghogho Makinde has continued to parade herself as a receiver/manager of Platform Capital and attempts to exercise shareholding rights despite the aforesaid court order.

Among the issues listed on the agenda for the meeting requisitioned by Makinde are: the appointment of a Company Secretary for Duport Midstream Co Ltd, approval of the Appointment of a Law Firm to represent Duport Midstream Co Ltd, and Change of Signatory Mandates for Duport Midstream Co Ltd Bank Accounts.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Lagos has been asked to commit the alleged Receiver of Platform Capital Investment Partners Limited and some of its directors to prison over alleged refusal to obey an order of the court.

Form 48, which is a notice of consequence of disobedience of Court Order in the case filed by Norsad Capital Limited & 2 others warned that unless the alleged contemnors obeyed the directions contained in the Order of the Federal High Court made on 3rd January 2024, by Justice Akintayo Aluko, they would be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.