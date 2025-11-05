Nigerian gospel minister and songwriter Dunsin Oyekan, on Wednesday, marked his 41st birthday with a heartfelt message of gratitude that quickly ignited waves of praise and worship across social media.

In a post shared on his official X account, Oyekan, born on November 5, 1984, in Ilorin, Kwara State, thanked Jesus for another year of life and urged his followers to join him in declaring “THANK YOU JESUS” 41 times.

The simple but powerful call to worship resonated deeply with fans, drawing thousands of likes, reposts, and testimonies celebrating the artist’s spiritual impact.

Known for his intense worship sessions and deeply anointed music, Oyekan has built a devoted following over the years as a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and convener of the renowned Upper Room worship experience.

His discography, which includes albums such as The Birth of a Living God and worship anthems like Fragrance to Fire and When God Walks In, continues to inspire Christians globally.

Messages of celebration poured in from fellow gospel artists, pastors, and fans who commended Oyekan for his resilience and unwavering faith, particularly in light of personal tragedies, including the passing of his wife in 2020.

Many described him as a vessel of divine strength whose ministry has drawn countless souls closer to God through heartfelt worship.

As Dunsin Oyekan steps into a new chapter, his birthday celebration has once again reflected the heart of his ministry, turning every milestone into a moment of gratitude and worship.