Dunamis Icon Appoints Falode As NDSF Special Advisor On Communications

Aisha Falode has been announced as the Special Advisor on Communications to Dunamis Icon, project consultant to the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF).

Lead Consultant and Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the festival, Itiako Ikpokpo, announced the appointment and said his company is looking forward to adding value to the festival from her rich and extensive knowledge in working with the media departments of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Federation of International Football (FIFA).

A dynamic leader and accomplished journalist with over 25 years of expertise, Falode has proven success in sports me – dia marketing, business ownership, and strategic leadership. According to Ikpokpo.

The Niger Delta Sports Festival is not just about sports, it’s about our culture, our people and the Youths essentially. Bringing Falode on board will boost our strategic communication of these values because, beyond her professional attainment, she is also from one of the Niger Delta states”.

Ace Sports Journalist, Mitchel Obi is one of the earliest sports personalities to endorse the appointment and congratulate Falode.

