Dumping Of Refuse On Roads, Street Trading, No More Tolerated In Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Sunday read a riot act to residents of the state who are fond of dumping refuse indiscriminately on roads and streams, as well as, those engaging in street trading, to desist forthwith as such practice would no longer be tolerated.

Makinde gave the marching order during the thanksgiving service in commemoration of his second term tenure in office, held at the St Peters’ Cathedral, Aremo Ibadan.

The directive was in line with the administration’s agenda of making the environment safe for investors to invest in the state.

The governor declared that his government would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, thuggery hooliganism, and any act of violence that can disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

“We need to upgrade our lifestyle, especially dumping of refuse on the median of roads. We cannot be dumping refuses at every junction and engage in street trading and expect investors to come. If we want Oyo state to rival Lagos state, then we have to change our lifestyle. Do not say that Makinde is wicked in this second term. We will provide an atmosphere to ensure that people comply.

“On the issue of security, there cannot be development when there is no peace. During the election, no one can say that he was beaten or molested. I went to the parks and garages and told them that I will find a way to merge them, but someone said that he cannot work with them.

“We cannot have two governors in Oyo state. All the bad ones, we will deal with them. We are on top of the situation. You have given me the opportunity of second term. I thank you and God for allowing me to serve another term.

“I stand before you today to say that the second term will be better than the first term. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I want the church to pray that I will finish it strong”, the governor said.

However, the Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, presided over the thanksgiving.

The thanksgiving was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barrister Adebayo Lawal, his wife, Mrs Ajibola Lawal, wife of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, Senator Gbenga Babalola, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

Former Deputy Governor, and the National Deputy Chairman, PDP, Taofeek Arapaja, Ambassador Ronke Adefope, Wole Oyelese, Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Chief Bode Amoo and his wife and Chief Mrs Elizabeth Mojoyinola Akinyele, Dr. Saka Balogun, Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Chief J G Adetoro, Dr. Deji Omole, and Mogaji Joseph Tegbe were also at the event.

