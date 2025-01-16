Dumba Killings:  Zulum Pays Sympathy Visit To Baga

Share

…warns against colluding with insurgents.

A few days after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Dumba community of Baga, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, paid a sympathy visit to Baga and warned farming and fishing communities to refrain from any form of collaboration with insurgents.

Zulum who issued the warning on Thursday while addressing residents at the palace of the District Head in Baga expressed sympathy for the recent tragic event but emphasized the importance of abiding by military regulations to ensure the safety of the area.

“I urge the people of Baga and surrounding communities to conduct their farming activities only within areas approved by the military. While we encourage agricultural efforts, our people must remain law-abiding and adhere to the rules set forth by both the Nigerian military and Borno State government,” Governor Zulum stated.

He further condemned the actions of individuals colluding with insurgents, calling it “unacceptable” and a direct threat to the region’s stability.

Also during the visit, Governor Zulum inspected the 2,000-hectare solar-powered surface irrigation system being used for the cultivation of wheat and cassava in Mile 3.

The governor emphasized that this irrigation project marks a significant milestone in efforts to enhance farming activities and achieve food security not only in Borno State but across the nation.

Speaking in an interview, Governor Zulum highlighted the transformative potential of the solar irrigation system: “This irrigation scheme will be a game-changer in our efforts to boost agricultural production and ensure food sufficiency. Similar projects have already been launched in Damasak, Ngala, and other parts of the state.”

He reiterated that this initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of improving food security and livelihoods across Nigeria. “By adopting this solar-powered irrigation system, we are reducing the cost of food production to its minimum and making strides towards greater self-sufficiency,” he added.

Zulum assured that his administration will continue to prioritize investments in wheat and cassava production, sectors in which Borno State has a comparative advantage. “After the wheat harvest, the entire 2,000 hectares of land will be used for cassava cultivation. With the adoption of solar irrigation, production costs will drop significantly,” he concluded.

Similarly, in a carnival-like reception, Governor Zulum and his entourage were given a warm reception in Kukawa town.

While addressing the inhabitants of the town, Zulum promised to step up the ongoing reconstruction work in areas of education, healthcare and other infrastructure.

The governor also addressed troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion where he lauded their gallantry and pledged the state government’s continued support.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the senator representing Borno North, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, member representing Marte, Monguno, Nganzai federal constituency, Engr. Bukar Talba, member representing Kukawa at the State Assembly, Hon Karta Maina Ma’aji, and other government officials.

Share

Please follow and like us: