Duke Udi: Time For Nigeria To Humble Itself, Ask Questions To Make Football Great Again

Former international, Duke Udi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Nigeria was not totally out of World Cup reckoning. Excerpts:

Would you say Nigeria is almost out of the World Cup reckoning after the draw against South Africa?

For me, everything sits at 50-50% because we still have two games to play. And if you look at the log, the first position, South Africa has 17 points, Benin Republic, 14 points and Nigeria we are on 11points. So, football is not mathematics like we used to say, in football, anything can happen. You can lose two games and somebody can win two games. So, for me, it is not over until it is over. I always look at the final game. That is how I judge my own final things. We still have a 50-50. South Africans are not through same as Benin Republic. So, you have to believe and you have to play till the last game. And don’t forget, FIFA might come out, and let’s say they deducted three points from their points, what will happen? FIFA has not come out with any clear statement, so they have to play on.

South Africa will be playing Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their last round of games, and both will be taking place in South Africa. Is that not an added advantage?

There is nothing like advantage until you’ve won your game. You might be thinking, okay, we are over the line. We have two games at home, but again, there’s no home and away football. Like I said, until they get to the final stretch and they’ve won their games, then we’ll hands up and say okay, they can go. Three teams can still qualify, South Africa, Benin and Nigeria.

Nigeria is back to a stage whereby it’s about ‘ifs’ to get to the World Cup, what went wrong?

African football has come of age. African football is not European football. If you look at the Senegalese national team, the Ivorian team, and Ghana, they understand the terrain of playing on the continent, especially the Senegalese national team. Most of their players played in Africa, most importantly in Senegal, before leaving for Europe. The few ones that came that joined them from Europe, it is easier for them to adapt to the system because there is a system on ground already. We have our own system that we used to play before. We used to play 4-4-2. You know, two strikers in front, then we used to have Rashidi Yekini and Daniel Amokachi or Yekini and Samson Siasia. Now, we’ve changed it to 4-3-3, which allowed for only one striker up front. And if you look at it, most of our players are born outside our shores. So, they don’t understand the integrity of the African terrain. So if you want to go back to what I said, it will be difficult because when they come to Africa, it’s a different ball game. As you see, African football is so physical. Like I told somebody recently, out of all the eight qualifying matches, the one they really played and impressed me most, was the last game played against South Africa. The players fought as Africans. If we had played the other games as we did in that game, maybe by now, we would have been talking about qualification. African football has come of age. You can’t underrate any nation in Africa. When you want to play on the continent of Africa, you have to bring the physicality into play. We have to be physical like we used to be before. During our time, if we talk about the Super Eagles, any team that is coming to play us, home or away, they know the result already.

Are you saying the Super Eagles do not possess that fear factor again?

There’s nothing like fear factor in football again all over the world. Every player wants to make a name. If you are playing for Manchester United and you want to play against Bournemouth, the Bournemouth players want to show themselves so that they can get into the Manchester United team. So, the Manchester United player has to take his own football to the next level for him to overrun Bournemouth. You understand? So in football, you can say that the gap is so close. When they made the draw for the World Cup qualifiers, people were laughing, they were celebrating, thinking our group was very easy, and easy for us to qualify. I told someone I said that if you play football and you know football very well, you don’t celebrate until the last whistle, then you can start celebrating. You can’t overrun anybody. Everybody wants to qualify for the World Cup. The prayer of every player is to play in the World Cup because that’s the biggest thing in football. So, when we were celebrating our group, I was just laughing. Football is a game of 11 players on each side.

Three different coaches handling the eight games, would you say the changes added to the problems of the team?

Yes, for me, there’s a difference between a coach and a manager. Managers manage the national team. Coaches coach club side before turning to managers. You don’t just bring a coach and say he should be a manager of the national team. It’s going to be disastrous most often. So if you want to select coaches, we pick managers that will run our national team. When you bring a manager, in the space of three to four days, he brings all the players who are scattered all over the world, together, he knows how to form a formation that will bring the results. That is a manager. When you take a coach to the national team, who does not understand what managing a national team is, that is where we find ourselves today. We took coaches as managers. We took three coaches as managers.

What type of damage do you think missing out on the back-to-back World Cup will do to Nigeria football?

This is Nigeria. Nothing will happen. People will just make noise and they will let it go. That is the truth. The noise we are making now is just because there are two games. When there are no two games, we are out, then we are out. When we didn’t go to Qatar, did the heavens fall? Nothing will happen again; we will mourn it and move ahead. The only problem with us is the fact that we don’t always learn from experience. People are building from where they stopped, but for us, we are starting from where we started. Is that possible? We are starting from where we started, while people are starting from where they stopped. In football, when you go into a game and you lose, you take the positive and you go to the training ground and work on the negative. That is how we are being taught in coaching football. So, the next time you start from the negative, you don’t start from the positive again because you have the positive already. Look at countries like Egypt, they took the negatives when they didn’t go to the World Cup and also failed at the Africa Cup of Nations, they took their negatives, they went back, they looked at it, and they came up with a strategy. Look at the Egyptian team today, the Tunisian team as well. So, people are starting from where they failed. We are starting from the beginning again. Every time they say they have to rebuild. Every time, even when I was growing up, it’s the same thing. So, someone that is building a house, are you saying they are not going to park into the building? At this point, you build the house for a long time. You’re packing to the house, complete the house.

What do you think Nigeria should do?

My only advice is that we should humble ourselves. Learn from those who have done it. Connect with countries like Morocco, ask questions, a country like Senegal, look at the pool of players Senegal has, and they are working under a home-based coach, same as Morocco. Someone like Aliou Cisse was the coach of Senegal for so many years, and was able to manage the ego of bulk of the foreign-based players in the team, after he was removed, the country appointed another home-based coach, and they players listen to him always. They have superstars, who play in top-class clubs in Europe. But the home-based coach can still manage them and they still respect the coach. So how do they do it? Look at the Moroccans. With all their superstars, they still have a home-based coach. And they respect their coach. And they give them free hand to operate. Their FA gives the coaches free hand to operate, pick their players and look at where they are. Why can’t we do the same? That’s my question. Look at those two countries. That is why they are so successful. Why are they using home-based coaches with all their superstars? And you will never hear of any rancor in their national teams.

Some people are already saying since Nigeria love to have foreign coach, maybe all the people in the NFF should resign and the government should bring in foreign administrators, what do you have to say to this?

Nigeria is another species entirely. I used to say Nigeria is an Indian movie, it is always long and that’s what we are witnessing with our football now. For me, what I believe is that they know what to do. If you do the wrong thing, you get the wrong results. If you do the right thing, you get the right results. Same thing with football, business, anything you do in life. If you do the right thing, the right result will come. If you do the wrong thing, the wrong result will come. We are doing the wrong thing, so we are getting the wrong results. How do you do the wrong thing and you want to get the right result? People who are doing the right thing are getting the right results. So why don’t you go there and learn from them. Everybody wants to go to Morocco. Why? FIFA wants to take everything to Morocco. Why? CAF wants to take everything to Morocco. Why? Because they put their house in order. As big as Nigeria is, they call themselves the number one in Africa. We have only one stadium approved. Out of almost all the states in the country, and we continue to call ourselves the Giant of Africa, let us drop that toga and see how we can learn from others that are doing well.