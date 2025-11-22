Duke Udi: Super Eagles Don’t Deserve World Cup Ticket

…dismisses talks of rancour between Osimhen and other players

A former international, Duke Udi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said it is not every player that will play at the FIFA World Cup finals. Excerpts:

The game against DR Congo in the final of the CAF World Cup playoff, how would you describe Nigeria’s performance?

It was a disappointing game, most Nigerians are not happy, likewise me. It’s like we met a team that was better in the second half. It was a game of two halves. The Super Eagles played the first half. But the second half, after they took Osimhen off, our attack was not functioning well. With the Congolese seeing that Osimhen was no longer there, they smelled blood and came all out. Their central defenders and their entire defenders were then moving out. It was so disappointing because the Super Eagles didn’t play like they played against Gabon in the second half of our match against Gabon. And the game went to penalties which is anybody’s game.

But for me, the team that played better won the game because they played better, were organised, tactically and technically they were organised. They knew what they were doing; the Super Eagles were playing individual football because there was no teamwork. Like I said, the better team won.

When it was three slots for Africa, Super Eagles qualified, the era of five slots, they still made it, now a whooping nine automatic slots, the team couldn’t qualify, what’s wrong?

Don’t forget that when it was three slots for African teams, national team football was not like this. Then we were the powerhouse of Africa. Don’t forget that now everybody has developed their own football in their own various countries. So now nobody fears anybody any longer. Because like I said, the team the Super Eagles played in the final, most of them play in top class leagues like our players. So, there’s no fear factor again because everybody has them. Most African countries have their players plying their trade all over Europe and all over the world.

Then, when it was three, we were above them, but now there’s no fear factor and everybody is equal to the task because they have their own topclass professionals like we do. if you don’t prepare well, they will beat you and that was what happened against DR Congo. So there’s no fear factor in the game. The Eagles left it late and do not deserve the ticket to the World Cup.

There was talk about rancour between Victor Osimhen and some players and that necessitated the need to remove Osimhen before the second half. Do you believe this?

How can that be true? No coach will remove his biggest player in the team. Somebody that can make things happen for you, I am a coach and I can’t do such. No matter how the attack is shown, no coach will do that. He will allow the guy to finish the game and get his result, then he will find time to talk to him alone. That’s what it is all about, a rumour and can’t hold water. The coach said it was injury and we all saw the collision in the first half, he was the one that summoned the medical team, so probably when they went in at half time, he decided to tell the coach that he could not continue so as not to make the situation worse. That was the scenario that I saw.

How do you think this team can get over the disappointment of the World Cup miss and perform better at the AFCON?

Most countries are used to it. So, it’s not new to Nigeria. Nigeria is not an exception. Most of Africa’s top countries like Cameroon and other countries did not qualify. If you do not prepare well, you are bound to fail. That is just the truth. We were not ready for this; we didn’t deserve it. We should look at the positives and take them and work on the negatives. If you look at the countries that qualified, on merit we don’t deserve to be there. Looking at teams like Gabon, Cameroon, DR Congo, they all qualified with like 25, 22 and 19 points while we qualified with 17 points before deduction, so we didn’t do well to deserve it.

What we need to do now is to look at what cost us the qualification and work on how to correct it. We should always work on negatives because now we’ve seen the positives. Now, leave the positives, take the negatives, work on the negatives. That is how a country that wants to grow will always grow. So for me, it’s not a big deal.

We’re not ready. And when you’re not ready, what do you do? You have to be sent home. So we’ve been sent home. We must find a way to do better next time and to put our house in order because our house was not in order.

Back-to-back failure to make it to the World Cup, and surely the bulk of the current players will definitely not play at the Mundial. What’s the impact on their careers?

If you don’t qualify, you don’t play at the World Cup. If you can’t help your country to qualify, you don’t merit it to play at the World Cup. So, it’s not a new thing. It’s not every player that plays in the World Cup. Let me count some top-class players that didn’t play at the World Cup, George Weah was the best at his prime but didn’t play at the World Cup, Abedi Pele of Ghana, Paolo Di Canio of Italy, Eric Cantona of France, all did not make it to the World Cup. As you don’t help your country to qualify, you will not play there. Like you said, most of them won’t play at the World Cup, but some will surely still play especially those that are younger.

Who should take the blame for the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup?

What about this federation and what about the build-up to the qualifiers? In any country, the federation and the players work as a team. If you look at the Senegalese national team and the Moroccan national team, I always tell people about taking them as an example. When you prepare well, you are bound to qualify for any competition. Once you don’t plan well, you are planning to fail. It’s just normal. We are not ready. When we are ready, everyone will know. It’s just like a learning process now. I don’t know if we’re going to learn because this is always our culture. We always aim to rebuild over and over again. Since my tender age, it’s been like that for the Super Eagles till date. Okay, someone that is building a house, when will the person move into the house? For me the federation and the players and other people that are concerned will only take the blame.

If you fail to qualify for any competition, you must look inward. What did you do wrong that made you not to qualify? And what did you do right that you were almost there? These are the things you must evaluate, like I said, take the positives, work on the negatives so that the national team can grow. There was a time when the Moroccan national team too was not doing well. They planned very well. They came back. They got into the semi-final of the World Cup. And look at them today, they are the host of all the tournaments in Africa because they are doing things that make everybody wants to take tournaments to Morocco.

The stadiums are there, the facilities are there, everything is there in Morocco. So why can’t you look at Morocco? What are they doing good that we can take from, bring it back home and do what we are supposed to do. Look at the Senegalese national team. What are they doing well? We should copy from them, bring it and do it here. Because we have the players, have the manpower to even achieve better than these countries I am talking about, especially in Africa.