Duke Seeks Ayade’s Intervention In Calabar Kingship Tussle

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has written to Governor Ben Ayade to urgently intervene in the festering crisis that has rocked the revered stool of the Obong of Calabar to avoid bloodbath. In the letter to the governor, which was widely circulated yesterday to newsmen in Calabar, the state capital, the former Governor urged Ayade to use his office and stop Chief Anthony Ani from plunging the Efik kingdom into more crises.

The letter titled: “Obong- ship Tussle -Acts Inimical to Peace and an Affront of the Supreme Court Judgment,” urged the governor not to leave the crisis hanging for his successor to handle. The letter reads in part: “Barely a week to your exit from the Office of Governor of our state and perhaps intentionally, so an ugly spectacle that has the potential of breaching the peace of the land and undermining one of the most exalted traditional stools in our state and country, that of the Obong of Calabar, is being needlessly mired in controversy and ridicule.

“Your Excellency, this brewing quagmire, is no legacy to bequeath to your successor and can be verily nipped in its bud by a statement from your office recognising Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, as the bonafide Obong of Calabar having fulfilled the requirements as directed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and in accordance with the constitution of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar.”