Duke Of Shomolu Unveils Asaba, Obey For Festive Season

Building on the success of ‘Kashimawo’, the captivating stage depiction of Chief M.K.O. Abiola’s life recently staged at the iconic Shaw Theatre in London, the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Nigeria’s leading theatrical outfit, has unveiled its lineup for the December festive period.

In a statement signed by the Foundation’s MD/CEO, Mrs. Mofoluwake Edgar, the organisation announced two deeply compelling and historically resonant productions, ‘Asaba’ and ‘Obey’ — both set to light up the stage at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, this December.

‘Asaba’ is an emotionally charged production that revisits one of Nigeria’s most haunting historical events. Written and directed by Professor Ahmed Yerima, the play takes audiences on a journey through the beauty of Asaba’s rich culture and lineage, before delving into the tragic massacre that has become a defining moment in Nigeria’s civil war history.

Through Asaba, “the Foundation seeks to deepen national conversations on truth, reconciliation, and unity — themes woven masterfully by Prof. Yerima, whose previous works with the Foundation include Aremu, Sardauna, and Emir Sanusi.”

Combining powerful storytelling with song, dance, and a depth of dramaturgy rarely seen on Nigerian stages, ‘Asaba’ promises to be a truly unforgettable theatrical experience. In contrast, ‘Obey’ offers an uplifting, sing-along musical experience chronicling the extraordinary life and times of Juju music maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey.

Written and directed by notable thespian, Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boi Sala, son of the legendary comedian, dramatist, actor, and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known by his stage name “Baba Sala”, ‘Obey’ celebrates the Chief Commander’s inspiring journey through music, philosophy and faith.

According to the statement, during a recent meeting with the Duke of Shomolu Foundation’s Director, veteran actor Yemi Shodimu, Chief Ebenezer Obey expressed his delight at being honoured in this way and gave his full blessing for the production.

Mrs. Edgar further revealed that ‘Asaba’ will be a gate fee-free performance — a gift from the Foundation to the public as part of its commitment to national rebirth and unity. ‘Obey’, however, will be a ticketed event.