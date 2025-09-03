Duke Of Shomolu Foundation To Honour Ighosanomi At Kashimawo Premiere In UK

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation, UK, (DOSF-UK) is set to honour renowned energy expert and philanthropist, Igho Sanomi, with a prestigious award for his outstanding contributions to African theatre, particularly his support for the play “Awo” and now “Kashimawo”.

The award ceremony will take place on October 4th and 5th, 2025, at the iconic Shaw Theatre in Euston, London, UK, during the premiere of “Kashimawo”, a play about Chief MKO Abiola, a prominent Nigerian statesman and philanthropist.

Mr. Sanomi’s philanthropic efforts are well-documented, with notable contributions to various causes, including cancer research, education, and healthcare. He has been a big supporter of the Bobby Moore Fund for cancer research in the UK, helping the fund raise close to a Million pounds through its Dining with Stars partnership.

As Patron of the Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care and Dickens Sanomi Foundation over 19 children requiring surgeries were sent to various hospitals in Nigeria and abroad. His support for African theatre is also notable, particularly through the Dickens Sanomi Foundation, which has backed productions like “Awo” and now “Kashimawo”.

As a successful businessman, Mr. Sanomi has interests in oil, telecommunications, maritime, aviation, and real estate. He has received several awards, including the Martin Luther King Legacy Award and the Forbes Philanthropic Award.

The play “Kashimawo” is the 60th major production from the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, a Nigerian theatre production company with a rich portfolio of productions. The play has received brilliant reviews from critics and attendees after its run at the Ekiti International Theatre Festival. It aims to bridge gaps between generations and reorder thinking along patriotic and passionate ethos, promoting national cohesion.