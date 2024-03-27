Duke Of Shomolu Foundation Partners Ekiti State On Maiden Theatre Festival

One of the leading theatre promoters and producers of live theatre in Nigeria, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, in partnership with Ekiti State Government will host the maiden edition of Ekiti Theatre Festival. Designed to be the largest indigenous theatre festival in the country with a five day, multiple venue and 10 play format structure, the maiden edition of the theatre feast is scheduled to hold next year. Addressing the media at a press conference, held at the amphitheatre of National Troupe of Nigeria, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Rasak Ojo-Bakare, said the government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, is offering Duke of Shomolu Foundation a five year franchise for organising the festival starting from 2025 to 2029. “We envisage that as we go ahead it will become bigger in scope.

For this year, we are going to have 10 plays. We will have eight other performances, From universities offering theatre art within Ekiti State and our theatre associations based in Ekiti, such as National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) and others. We will give opportunity to the local government to have a night of short play,” Bakare said. According to him, ‘Kashimawo’, which he wrote and directed, and produced by Duke of Shomolu Foundation, will open the festival. He added that each local government within the state can come and perform short plays not more than seven minutes.

“Some performances will hold in Ado Ekiti, some will hold at iconic Ikogosi resort, a major tourism destination of the state. “It will pull in massive development in the tourism, infrastructure, hospitality, art and craft sectors of the state as it would involve not only the plays but exhibitions, seminars, tours, sports among others,” he said. On the choice of Duke of Shomolu Foundation, the professor of Choreography and Performance Aesthetics said Foundation has proven its worth over the years with quality and sold-out productions, especially ‘Fajuyi’, which thrilled Ekiti residents recently.

He further stated that there would be a night of short plays for each local government of the state for about five to seven minutes each. Also, some performances of the festival will hold in Ado Ekiti, while others will be at iconic Ikogosi, a major tourism destination of the state. The festival will be rounded off with performance with the play ‘Fajuyi’. On his part, chairman, The Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Joseph Edgar, which the main promoter of the festival and a major catalyst of economic renaissance using theatre as its main vehicle for operation, said the festival aims to generate jobs, impact infrastructure and engender youth social cohesion and mobilisation, while putting theatre as a major vehicle for economic growth.

He noted that the project would change the face of art, culture and even tourism in Ekiti State, stressing that over 200,000 visitors are expected at the festival, which is expected to throw in about N5billion in generated consolidated revenues to both the private and public sector operators within the state. “We saw the immense potential of theatre in Ekiti when we did ‘Fajuyi’. “For us it is an economic thing. We want to use theatre to unlock the economic potential of Ekiti State. We are looking at injecting over N2 billion into Ekiti with the festival. “Hotels, cabs, tour operators, airlines, restaurants and vendors will be impacted positively. We want to give jobs to 20,000 people with the festival,” Edgar said, noting that the Duke of Shomolu Foundation is using Ekiti as a case study for other states in running projects of this magnitude.”