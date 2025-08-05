Twitch sensation and YouTube star, Duke Dennis has been arrested in San Antonio, Texas, after engaging in a late-night game of hide-and-seek at a closed shopping mall with friends.

New Telegraph reports that the incident quickly escalated into a legal situation and viral moment online.

According to report, the popular content creator, whose real name is Denzel Shaquille Dennis, was taken into custody on Saturday night, August 2, 2025, at the Shops at Rivercenter Mall after police responded to reports of a disturbance.

Confirming the development, the officers said Dennis and a group of friends refused to leave the mall, despite being warned multiple times by security guards and police.

It added that when officers attempted to detain the 31-year-old streamer, he physically resisted and fled the scene. He was later apprehended and charged for criminal trespass and evading arrest

He was booked into Bexar County Jail and later released on Sunday after posting a $1,000 bond for each charge, according to public records.

Unverified social media clips showed Dennis being handcuffed while fellow streamer Kai Cenat watched from an upper floor of the mall.

Shortly after his release, Duke Dennis took to Instagram and wrote, “Officially on vacation, need suggestions on where to go… See y’all later.”

The light-hearted post has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans split between finding the incident amusing and others criticizing it as irresponsible behavior.